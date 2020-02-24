nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted dari Billie Eilish

Ady Prawira Riandi, Jurnalis · Selasa 25 Februari 2020 02:03 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 24 205 2173347 lirik-lagu-everything-i-wanted-dari-billie-eilish-qlWVIwXGA9.jpg Billie Eilish (Foto: Instagram Grammy Awards)
A A A
0 Komentar

I had a dream

I got everything I wanted

Not what you'd think

And if I'm being honest

 

It might have been a nightmare

To anyone who might care

 

Thought I could fly

So I stepped off the golden

Nobody cried

Nobody even noticed

 

I saw them standing right there

Kinda thought they might care

 

I had a dream

I got everything I wanted

But when I wake up, I see

You with me

 

And you say

As long as I'm here

No one can hurt you

Don't wanna lie here

But you can learn to

If I could change the way that you see yourself

You wouldn't wonder why you hear

"They don't deserve you"

 

I tried to scream

But my head was under water

They called me weak

Like I'm not just somebody's daughter

 

Could've been a nightmare

But it felt like they were right there

And it feels like yesterday was a year ago

But I don't wanna let anybody know

'Cause everybody wants something from me now

And I don't wanna let 'em down

 

I had a dream

I got everything I wanted

But when I wake up, I see

You with me

 

And you say

As long as I'm here

No one can hurt you

Don't wanna lie here

But you can learn to

If I could change the way that you see yourself

You wouldn't wonder why you hear

"They don't deserve you"

 

If I knew it all then, would I do it again?

Would I do it again?

If they knew what they said would go straight to my head

What would they say instead?

 

If I knew it all then, would I do it again?

Would I do it again?

If they knew what they said would go straight to my head

What would they say instead?

 

(aln)

BERITA FOTO
+ 5

Intip Potret Cantik & Seksinya Sinka Eks JKT 48 saat Liburan ke Bali

Sinka Juliani saat berlibur ke Bali sambil memegang kamera analog. (Foto: Instagram @sinkajuliani96)

Berita Terkait

Billie Eilish

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Tampil di Romantic Valentine Concert, BCL Tunjukkan Profesionalitas

Tampil di Romantic Valentine Concert, BCL Tunjukkan Profesionalitas

Lirik Lagu Nia Daniati - Gelas Gelas Kaca

Lirik Lagu Nia Daniati - Gelas Gelas Kaca

Lirik Lagu Tiada Dusta di Hatiku - Nafa Urbach

Lirik Lagu Tiada Dusta di Hatiku - Nafa Urbach

Lirik Lagu Alda Rizma - Aku Tak Biasa

Lirik Lagu Alda Rizma - Aku Tak Biasa

Lirik Lagu Tenda Biru - Dessy Ratnasari

Lirik Lagu Tenda Biru - Dessy Ratnasari

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini