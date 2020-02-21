nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Rare dari Selena Gomez

Ady Prawira Riandi, Jurnalis · Jum'at 21 Februari 2020 17:27 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 21 205 2172218 lirik-lagu-rare-dari-selena-gomez-uTOOiDyCar.jpg Selena Gomez (Foto: Instagram Selena)
Baby, you've been so distant from me lately

And lately don't even wanna call you "baby"

 

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I'm not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

 

It feels like you don't care

Oh, why don't you recognize I'm so rare?

Always there

You don't do the same for me

That's not fair

 

I don't have it all

I'm not claiming to

But I know that I'm special, yeah

And I'll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare

 

Baby, don't make me count up all the reasons

To stay with you

No reason why you and I are not succeeding

Uh uh

 

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high (Too high)

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I'm not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

 

It feels like you don't care

Oh, why don't you recognize I'm so rare?

Always there

You don't do the same for me

That's not fair

 

I don't have it all

I'm not claiming to

But I know that I'm special, yeah

And I'll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare (Yeah, yeah)

 

I'm not gonna beg for you

I'm not gonna let you make me cry (Make me cry)

Not getting enough from you

Didn't you know I'm hard to find? (Hard to find)

 

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high (too high)

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I'm not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

 

It feels like you don't care

Why don't you recognize I'm so rare? (So rare)

I'm always there

You don't do the same for me

That's (That's)

Not (Not)

Fair

 

I don't have it all (I don't have it all)

I'm not claiming to (I'm not claiming to)

I know that I'm special, yeah

And I'll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare

Oh yeah

 

So rare

(Rare)

(Rare)

 

