JAKARTA - Billie Eillish dipercaya untuk membawakan lagu tema dari film James Bond ke-25, No Time To Die. Ini menjadi pencapaian spesial Billie Eilish, sebab dirinya menjadi penyanyi termuda yang pernag membawakan lagu tema James Bond. Berikut lirik lagu No Time To Die dari Billie Eilish.
[Verse 1]
I should have known
I'd leave alone
Just goes to show
That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe
We were a pair
But I saw you there
Too much to bear
You were my life, but life is far away from fair
Was I stupid to love you?
Was I reckless to help?
Was it obvious to everybody else?
[Chorus]
That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die
[Verse 2]
I let it burn
You're no longer my concern, mmm
Faces from my past return
Another lesson yet to learn
[Chorus]
That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die
[Refrain]
No time to die, mmm
No time to die, ooh
[Outro]
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die
