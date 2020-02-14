JAKARTA - Billie Eillish dipercaya untuk membawakan lagu tema dari film James Bond ke-25, No Time To Die. Ini menjadi pencapaian spesial Billie Eilish, sebab dirinya menjadi penyanyi termuda yang pernag membawakan lagu tema James Bond. Berikut lirik lagu No Time To Die dari Billie Eilish.

Baca Juga:

Billie Eilish Merasa Terhormat Tampil di Segmen Memoriam Oscars 2020

Soundtrack James Bond: No Time To Die oleh Billie Eilish Resmi Dirilis

[Verse 1]

I should have known

I'd leave alone

Just goes to show

That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe

We were a pair

But I saw you there

Too much to bear

You were my life, but life is far away from fair

Was I stupid to love you?

Was I reckless to help?

Was it obvious to everybody else?

[Chorus]

That I'd fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

[Verse 2]

I let it burn

You're no longer my concern, mmm

Faces from my past return

Another lesson yet to learn

[Chorus]

That I'd fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

[Refrain]

No time to die, mmm

No time to die, ooh

[Outro]

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

(aln)