Coming Soon..!!!This is @ntrl.official new single “ZERO TOLERANSI” from our new album XXV.. and you can download on 4th may 2018 on all digital music store..!!! #NTRL #NTRLZR #newsingle #zerotoleransi #newalbum #XXV #040518 #digitalmusic

A post shared by NTRL (@ntrl.official) on Apr 24, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT