"Kim Junmyeon (EXO Suho) who makes ordinary school uniform looks different" 🏫 - Yeah the only one man can, named KJM 🐰 . . Admin Ara —— [180425] MBN TV Website Update ©tumblr

A post shared by SUHO EXO 수호 (@heysuhoshi) on Apr 25, 2018 at 12:17am PDT