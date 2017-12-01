While this was like, the best thing ever, these lovely folks came in all thanks to @eatapeach11 who was a private chef for the Downey’s for a little while. And while I hope @robertdowneyjr and #ChrisEvans *loved* their meal and enjoyed their time at Better Half, none of it would have been possible if Joel wouldn’t have invited them in. 🙏 For this and many many other reasons I am incredibly grateful for the wonderful cooks and servers who work by our side. They make these nights memorable and easy going for all, not only with these two “super hero’s” but many other actors and artist that have come our way as well as for the good ol’ regular folks that dine with us regularly and whom we appreciate so much. I have two regrets about this night: 1) that in the heat of the moment, our servers weren’t asked to be in the picture. They deserved it a hell of a lot more than I did. 2) that I didn’t have the guts to ask @jennyslate and Mrs. Downey for a photo because I truly believe that behind a great man there is an even greater #women and those two are the bees knees and major super stars themselves. Lastly, yes, I know I did a DC #superhero pose next to Marvel super hero’s. Have I not proven my #nerdship to you all yet? Geez. Any further questions I’ll answer with: no comment. (I’ve always wanted to say that). . . . #betterhalfatl #atlfood #actors #robertdowneyjr #liveyouradventure

