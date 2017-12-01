LOS ANGELES – Kabar baik datang dari pasangan selebriti Chris Evans dan Jenny Slate. Sempat putus pada Februari 2017, Evans dan Slate kini kembali merajut cinta yang sempat kandas.
People secara resmi mengonfirmasi jika Evans dan Slate resmi pacaran lagi. Awal pekan ini, Slate dan bintang Gifted tersebut terlihat pergi bersama mencari apartemen untuk ditinggali Evans di Tribeca.
Baca Juga: Ciee, Captain America Punya Pacar Baru
Menurut saksi mata, Evans dan Slate terlihat bahagia. Gerak-gerik pemeran Captain America tersebut kepada Slate dan sebaliknya saat berburu apartemen itu memperlihatkan jika mereka adalah sepasang kekasih.
Kabar kedekatan Evans dan Slate pertama tercium saat mereka terlihat makan malam bersama di Better Half, Atlanta. Saat itu, Evans tengah dalam proses syuting film terbaru Avengers. Slate bergabung dengan pemain dan lain Avengers kala itu.
While this was like, the best thing ever, these lovely folks came in all thanks to @eatapeach11 who was a private chef for the Downey’s for a little while. And while I hope @robertdowneyjr and #ChrisEvans *loved* their meal and enjoyed their time at Better Half, none of it would have been possible if Joel wouldn’t have invited them in. 🙏 For this and many many other reasons I am incredibly grateful for the wonderful cooks and servers who work by our side. They make these nights memorable and easy going for all, not only with these two “super hero’s” but many other actors and artist that have come our way as well as for the good ol’ regular folks that dine with us regularly and whom we appreciate so much. I have two regrets about this night: 1) that in the heat of the moment, our servers weren’t asked to be in the picture. They deserved it a hell of a lot more than I did. 2) that I didn’t have the guts to ask @jennyslate and Mrs. Downey for a photo because I truly believe that behind a great man there is an even greater #women and those two are the bees knees and major super stars themselves. Lastly, yes, I know I did a DC #superhero pose next to Marvel super hero’s. Have I not proven my #nerdship to you all yet? Geez. Any further questions I’ll answer with: no comment. (I’ve always wanted to say that). . . . #betterhalfatl #atlfood #actors #robertdowneyjr #liveyouradventure
Setelah itu, Evans dan Slate mulai aktif berbalas komentar dan pesan di Twitter. Ketika Evans berkicau tentang lagu yang bisa menenangkannya saat stres dan butuh istirahat, Slate tiba-tiba berkomentar tentang sang kekasih punya waktu luang seminggu penuh.
"Probably haven't"???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven't you? It's 7pm and you've had the whoooole weekend. Cmon.— jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 21, 2017
“Lagu tema untuk Mash membuatku stres. Respons Pavlovian adalah sekarang waktunnya untuk tidur. Dan aku mungkin belum mengerjakan PR-ku,” kicau Evans Oktober lalu.
Slate datang dengan komentar, “’Mungkin belum?’ Ayolah, Christopher. Sudah atau belumkah kau mengerjakan PR-mu? Ini jam 7 malam dan kau punya waktu seminggu. Ayolah.”
This is terrifying and exhilarating. Meet me behind the gym after science. I have shark bites.— jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 22, 2017
Evans langsung menanggapi komentar aneh Slate tersebut. Dengan bercanda Evans meminta Slate untuk menuliskannya sesuatu dan mengajaknya membolos.
Baca Juga: Chris Evans Kritik Habis Film Last Tango in Paris Karena Ini
“Ini menakutkan dan menyenangkan. Temui aku di belakang gym setelah jam pelajaran IPA. Aku punya gigitan hiu,” balas Slate. Demikian dilansir Los Angeles Times, Jumat (1/12/2017).
(kem)