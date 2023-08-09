Taylor Swift Paling Terbanyak, Nominasi MTV Video Music Awards 2023

LOS ANGELES - MTV mengumumkan daftar nominasi Video Music Awards 2023. Dari daftar tersebut, terlihat Taylor Swift paling mendominasi.

Melansir Billboard, Rabu (9/8/2023) Taylor Swift mendominasi dengan berhasil masuk dalam delapan nominasi berkat lagu Anti-Hero, video of the year, song of the year, best pop, best direction, best cinematography, best visual effects and best editing.

Selain untuk lagunya, Taylor Swift juga berhasil masuk nominasi sebagai Artist of The Year.

Lalu disusul oleh SZA dengan enam nominasi. Sementara itu, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo dan Sam Smith masing-masing lima nominasi serta BLACKPINK, Diddy dan Shakira masing-masing empat nominasi.

BLACKPINK menjadi satu-satunya grup K-pop yang masuk empat nominasi, seperti Best K-Pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, dan Best Editing untuk Pink Venom.

Beberapa musisi untuk pertama kalinya masuk nominasi MTV VMA, seperti aespa, boygenius, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FLETCHER, FIFTY FIFTY, JVKE, Lauren Spencer Smith, Musa Keys, PinkPantheress, dan yang lainnya.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi MTV Video Music Awards 2023:

1. Video of the year

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

2. Artist of the year

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Karol G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

3. Song of the year

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

4. Best new artist

GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kaliiii – Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma – Double P Records

PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records

5. Best collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I'm Good (Blue)” – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records