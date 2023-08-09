Taylor Swift Paling Terbanyak, Nominasi MTV Video Music Awards 2023

LOS ANGELES - MTV mengumumkan daftar nominasi Video Music Awards 2023. Dari daftar tersebut, terlihat Taylor Swift paling mendominasi.
Melansir Billboard, Rabu (9/8/2023) Taylor Swift mendominasi dengan berhasil masuk dalam delapan nominasi berkat lagu Anti-Hero, video of the year, song of the year, best pop, best direction, best cinematography, best visual effects and best editing.
Selain untuk lagunya, Taylor Swift juga berhasil masuk nominasi sebagai Artist of The Year.
Lalu disusul oleh SZA dengan enam nominasi. Sementara itu, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo dan Sam Smith masing-masing lima nominasi serta BLACKPINK, Diddy dan Shakira masing-masing empat nominasi.
BLACKPINK menjadi satu-satunya grup K-pop yang masuk empat nominasi, seperti Best K-Pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, dan Best Editing untuk Pink Venom.
Beberapa musisi untuk pertama kalinya masuk nominasi MTV VMA, seperti aespa, boygenius, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FLETCHER, FIFTY FIFTY, JVKE, Lauren Spencer Smith, Musa Keys, PinkPantheress, dan yang lainnya.
Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi MTV Video Music Awards 2023:
1. Video of the year
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
2. Artist of the year
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Karol G – Interscope Records
Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
3. Song of the year
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
4. Best new artist
GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records
Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Kaliiii – Atlantic Records
Peso Pluma – Double P Records
PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment
Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records
5. Best collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I'm Good (Blue)” – Warner Records
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records