Secret Number Turut Meriahkan LMAC Music Forall Fest 2023

JAKARTA – Secret Number menambah deretan bintang yang turut memeriahkan Music Forall Fest 2023. Diketahui, Music Forall Fest dipersembahkan oleh MNC Media & Entertainment dan digelar di Lido Music & Art Center, 8 - 9 September 2023.

“Lockey, what's your number? Secret Number @secretnumber.official made its official debut on May 2020 and is known as The Multinational Group consists members from South Korea, Indonesia, the USA, and Japan. Secret Number has made their comeback with their brand new single album DOXA. Lockey, make some noise if you're excited like us,” tulis Executive Chairman MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo pada laman Instagram miliknya.

Selain Secret Number, LMAC Music Forall Fest juga menghadirkan Taeyang, The Rose , Apink, Gigi, Maliq & D’essentials, Fourtwnty, Weird Genius, Dipha Barus, Mahalini, dan Rizky Febian.

Stay tune, jangan sampai kehabisan tiketnya. Pastikan selalu menyimak info terupdate LMAC Music Forall Fest dengan follow akun sosial media @lmacindonesia.

