Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Hot Gossip Movie Musik Tv Scoop Lirik K-Pop Indeks
Okezone.com
Untuk Anda
Okezone Radio
Viral
TV Scope
Kanal
Beranda
News
Finance
Women
Celebrity
Bola
Sport
Muslim
Edukasi
Haji
Ototekno
Infografis
Foto
Video
Indeks
Network
Sindonews
iNews
IDX Channel
MNC Trijaya
Mister Aladin
RCTI+
Vision+
Just For Kids
Highend
Media Sosial
Instagram
Facebook
X
Youtube
Tiktok
About Us
Company Profile
Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY MUSIK

Secret Number Turut Meriahkan LMAC Music Forall Fest 2023

Alan Pamungkas , Jurnalis-Rabu, 02 Agustus 2023 |10:26 WIB
Secret Number Turut Meriahkan LMAC Music Forall Fest 2023
Secret Number meriahkan Music Forall Fest 2023 (Foto: IG Secret Number)
A
A
A

JAKARTA – Secret Number menambah deretan bintang yang turut memeriahkan Music Forall Fest 2023. Diketahui, Music Forall Fest dipersembahkan oleh MNC Media & Entertainment dan digelar di Lido Music & Art Center, 8 - 9 September 2023.

Secret Number Turut Meriahkan LMAC Music Forall Fest 2023

“Lockey, what's your number? Secret Number @secretnumber.official made its official debut on May 2020 and is known as The Multinational Group consists members from South Korea, Indonesia, the USA, and Japan. Secret Number has made their comeback with their brand new single album DOXA. Lockey, make some noise if you're excited like us,” tulis Executive Chairman MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo pada laman Instagram miliknya.

Selain Secret Number, LMAC Music Forall Fest juga menghadirkan Taeyang, The Rose , Apink, Gigi, Maliq & D’essentials, Fourtwnty, Weird Genius, Dipha Barus, Mahalini, dan Rizky Febian.

Stay tune, jangan sampai kehabisan tiketnya. Pastikan selalu menyimak info terupdate LMAC Music Forall Fest dengan follow akun sosial media @lmacindonesia.

 BACA JUGA:

Halaman:
1 2
Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
Berita Terkait
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/10/01/205/3173705/top_bigbang-RxUs_large.jpg
T.O.P Bakal Rilis Album Solo Akhir Tahun 2025
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/07/26/206/3158190/choi_woo_shik_digaet_bintangi_drama_adaptasi_webtoon_whale_star_the_gyeongseong_mermaid-Gayd_large.jpg
Choi Woo Shik Digaet Bintangi Drama Adaptasi Webtoon Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/07/26/205/3158169/g_dragon-wyYi_large.jpg
Perkiraan Setlist Konser G Dragon di Jakarta
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/07/20/206/3156761/blue_dragon_series_awards_2025-qQAI_large.jpeg
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025, When Life Gives You Tangerines Berjaya
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/06/29/205/3151155/konser_stayc-rpkh_large.jpeg
Konser STAYC di Jakarta, Penonton: Gak Mau Pulang, Maunya Digoyang
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/04/14/33/3130675/sunwoo_the_boyz-2haM_large.jpg
Sunwoo THE BOYZ Dihujat Buntut Kontroversi Sikap Tak Sopan, Agensi Minta Maaf
Banner
Telusuri berita celebrity lainnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement