Asyik, The Rose Panaskan Music Forall Fest

JAKARTA – The Rose, band rock asal Korea Selatan turut memanaskan Music Forall Fest dipersembahkan oleh MNC Media & Entertainment. Acara meriah ini digelar di Lido Music & Art Center, 8 - 9 September 2023.
“I can make you mad, i can make you scream. But we can make The Rose come back to us! The Rose is a South Korean indie rock band that releases the latest singles Back To Me & Alive on 21 July and is so ready to rock #LMACMUSICFORALLFEST with us. Who’s ready to scream this one at the top of their lungs?,” tulis Executive Chairman MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo pada laman Instagram miliknya.
Selain The Rose, LMAC MUSIC FORALL FEST juga menghadirkan Taeyang, Secret Number, Apink, Gigi, Maliq & D’essentials, Fourtwnty, Weird Genius, Dipha Barus, Mahalini, dan Rizky Febian.
Stay tune, jangan sampai kehabisan tiketnya. Pastikan selalu menyimak info terupdate LMAC MUSIC FORALL FEST dengan follow akun sosial media @lmacindonesia.
BACA JUGA: