Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Hot Gossip Movie Musik Tv Scoop Lirik K-Pop Indeks
Okezone.com
Untuk Anda
Okezone Radio
Viral
TV Scope
Kanal
Beranda
News
Finance
Women
Celebrity
Bola
Sport
Muslim
Edukasi
Haji
Ototekno
Infografis
Foto
Video
Indeks
Network
Sindonews
iNews
IDX Channel
MNC Trijaya
Mister Aladin
RCTI+
Vision+
Just For Kids
Highend
Media Sosial
Instagram
Facebook
X
Youtube
Tiktok
About Us
Company Profile
Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY MUSIK

Asyik, The Rose Panaskan Music Forall Fest

Alan Pamungkas , Jurnalis-Rabu, 02 Agustus 2023 |10:17 WIB
Asyik, The Rose Panaskan Music Forall Fest
The Rose panaskan Music Forall Fest 2023 (Foto: Ist)
A
A
A

JAKARTA – The Rose, band rock asal Korea Selatan turut memanaskan Music Forall Fest dipersembahkan oleh MNC Media & Entertainment. Acara meriah ini digelar di Lido Music & Art Center, 8 - 9 September 2023.

“I can make you mad, i can make you scream. But we can make The Rose come back to us! The Rose is a South Korean indie rock band that releases the latest singles Back To Me & Alive on 21 July and is so ready to rock #LMACMUSICFORALLFEST with us. Who’s ready to scream this one at the top of their lungs?,” tulis Executive Chairman MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo pada laman Instagram miliknya.

Asyik, The Rose Panaskan Music Forall Fest

Selain The Rose, LMAC MUSIC FORALL FEST juga menghadirkan Taeyang, Secret Number, Apink, Gigi, Maliq & D’essentials, Fourtwnty, Weird Genius, Dipha Barus, Mahalini, dan Rizky Febian.

Stay tune, jangan sampai kehabisan tiketnya. Pastikan selalu menyimak info terupdate LMAC MUSIC FORALL FEST dengan follow akun sosial media @lmacindonesia.

 BACA JUGA:

Halaman:
1 2
Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
Berita Terkait
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/10/01/205/3173705/top_bigbang-RxUs_large.jpg
T.O.P Bakal Rilis Album Solo Akhir Tahun 2025
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/07/26/206/3158190/choi_woo_shik_digaet_bintangi_drama_adaptasi_webtoon_whale_star_the_gyeongseong_mermaid-Gayd_large.jpg
Choi Woo Shik Digaet Bintangi Drama Adaptasi Webtoon Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/07/26/205/3158169/g_dragon-wyYi_large.jpg
Perkiraan Setlist Konser G Dragon di Jakarta
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/07/20/206/3156761/blue_dragon_series_awards_2025-qQAI_large.jpeg
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025, When Life Gives You Tangerines Berjaya
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/06/29/205/3151155/konser_stayc-rpkh_large.jpeg
Konser STAYC di Jakarta, Penonton: Gak Mau Pulang, Maunya Digoyang
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/04/14/33/3130675/sunwoo_the_boyz-2haM_large.jpg
Sunwoo THE BOYZ Dihujat Buntut Kontroversi Sikap Tak Sopan, Agensi Minta Maaf
Banner
Telusuri berita celebrity lainnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement