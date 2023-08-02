Asyik, The Rose Panaskan Music Forall Fest

JAKARTA – The Rose, band rock asal Korea Selatan turut memanaskan Music Forall Fest dipersembahkan oleh MNC Media & Entertainment. Acara meriah ini digelar di Lido Music & Art Center, 8 - 9 September 2023.

“I can make you mad, i can make you scream. But we can make The Rose come back to us! The Rose is a South Korean indie rock band that releases the latest singles Back To Me & Alive on 21 July and is so ready to rock #LMACMUSICFORALLFEST with us. Who’s ready to scream this one at the top of their lungs?,” tulis Executive Chairman MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo pada laman Instagram miliknya.

BACA JUGA: Nantikan Aksi Taeyang BIGBANG di LMAC MUSIC FORALL FEST 2023

Selain The Rose, LMAC MUSIC FORALL FEST juga menghadirkan Taeyang, Secret Number, Apink, Gigi, Maliq & D’essentials, Fourtwnty, Weird Genius, Dipha Barus, Mahalini, dan Rizky Febian.

Stay tune, jangan sampai kehabisan tiketnya. Pastikan selalu menyimak info terupdate LMAC MUSIC FORALL FEST dengan follow akun sosial media @lmacindonesia.

BACA JUGA: