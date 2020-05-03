nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Kids Choice Awards 2020

Vania Ika Aldida, Jurnalis · Minggu 03 Mei 2020 19:28 WIB
https: img-k.okeinfo.net content 2020 05 03 598 2208509 daftar-lengkap-pemenang-kids-choice-awards-2020-wz7FE86z3t.jpg Pemenang Kids Choice Awards 2020 (Foto: Twitter/@Nickelodeon)
LOS ANGELES - Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 digelar secara online pada 2 Mei waktu setempat. Digelar secara online, tak ada penonton atau penampil langsung di venue acara.

Shawn Mendes dan bintang NBA, LeBron James masing-masing membawa pulang 2 trofi. Shawn memenangkan penghargaan Favorite Male Artist dan Favorite Collaboration untuk duetnya dengan Camila Cabello.

Sementara itu, LeBron James menjadi yang terbaik untuk Favorite Male Sports Star. Selain di bidang olahraga, James juga mendapat penghargaan khusus Nickelodeon’s 2020 Generation Change Award, untuk dedikasinya di bidang pendidikan.

Berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, dilansir Billboard:

 

Music

Favorite female artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite male artist: Shawn Mendes

Favorite music group: BTS

Favorite song: Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Favorite music collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Favorite breakout new artist: Lil Nas X

Favorite global music star: Taylor Swift (North America)

 

Film

Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame

Favorite movie actress: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Favorite movie actor: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Favorite superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Favorite animated movie: Frozen 2

Favorite female voice from an animated movie: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Favorite male voice from an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Television

Favorite kids TV show: Henry Danger

Favorite family TV show: Stranger Things

Favorite reality show: America’s Got Talent

Favorite TV host: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Favorite animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite female TV star: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Favorite male TV star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

 

Kategori Lain

Favorite male social star: David Dobrik

Favorite female social star: Annie LeBlanc

Favorite gamer: SSSniperWolf

Favorite video game: Minecraft

Favorite social music star: JoJo Siwa

Favorite female sports star: Alex Morgan

Favorite male sports star: LeBron James

Generation Change Award: LeBron James

