(It is as everyone dies alone.)

(Does that scare you?)

(I don't wanna be alone.)

I look for you

Every day

Every night

I close my eyes

From the fear

From the light

As I wander down the avenue so confused

Guess I'll try and force a smile

Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday

Couples holding hands on a runway

They're all posing in a picture frame whilst my world's crashing down

Solo shadow on a sidewalk

Just want somebody to die for

Sunshine living on a perfect day while my world's crashing down

I just want somebody to die for

I long for you

Just a touch

(Does that scare you?)

Of your hand

You don't leave my mind

Lonely days I'm feeling

Like a fool for dreaming

As I wander down the avenue so confused

Guess I'll try and force a smile

Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday

Couples holding hands on a runway

They're all posing in a picture frame whilst my world's crashing down

Solo shadow on a sidewalk

Just want somebody to die for

Sunshine living on a perfect day while my world's crashing down

I just want somebody to die for

I just want somebody to die for (to die for)

I just want somebody to die for

(Does that scare you?)

(I don't wanna be alone.)

Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday

Couples holding hands on a runway

They're all posing in a picture frame whilst my world's crashing down

Solo shadow on a sidewalk

Just want somebody to die for

Sunshine living on a perfect day while my world's crashing down

I just want somebody to die for

I just want somebody to die for

