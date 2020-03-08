LOS ANGELES - Lauv telah merilis album pertamanya sejak debut, yang berjudul How I'm Feeling. Berisi 21 lagu, Lauv menggaet banyak musisi untuk berpartisipasi di album pertamanya ini.

Salah satu yang diajak kolaborasi oleh Lauv adalah boyband BTS. Lauv dan BTS berkolaborasi dalam lagu berjudul Who.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu Who dari Lauv feat. BTS:

Our minds have new eyes and visions of you

Girl, I think I need a minute

To figure out what is, what isn't

These choices and voices, they're all in my head

Sometimes you make me feel crazy

Sometimes, I swear I think you hate me like uh

I need a walk, I need a walk, I need to get out of here

'Cause I need to know

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby

Who are you?

'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it

Oh, I'm sick of waiting for love, love

Oh, I know that you're not the one, one

Feeling hypnotised by the words that you said

Don't lie to me, just get in my head

When the morning comes, you're still in my bed

But it's so, so cold

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby

Who are you? (Who are you?)

'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it

Oh, I'm sick of waiting for love, love

Oh, I know that you're not the one, one

(LID)