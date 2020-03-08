LOS ANGELES - Lauv telah merilis album pertamanya sejak debut, yang berjudul How I'm Feeling. Berisi 21 lagu, Lauv menggaet banyak musisi untuk berpartisipasi di album pertamanya ini.
Salah satu yang diajak kolaborasi oleh Lauv adalah boyband BTS. Lauv dan BTS berkolaborasi dalam lagu berjudul Who.
Berikut adalah lirik lagu Who dari Lauv feat. BTS:
Our minds have new eyes and visions of you
Girl, I think I need a minute
To figure out what is, what isn't
These choices and voices, they're all in my head
Sometimes you make me feel crazy
Sometimes, I swear I think you hate me like uh
I need a walk, I need a walk, I need to get out of here
'Cause I need to know
Who are you?
'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby
Who are you?
'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it
Oh, I'm sick of waiting for love, love
Oh, I know that you're not the one, one
Feeling hypnotised by the words that you said
Don't lie to me, just get in my head
When the morning comes, you're still in my bed
But it's so, so cold
Who are you?
'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with
Who are you?
'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby
Who are you? (Who are you?)
'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it
Oh, I'm sick of waiting for love, love
Oh, I know that you're not the one, one
(LID)