LOS ANGELES - Maret menjadi bulan yang sibuk bagi solois Hollywood, Lauv. Selain merilis lagu kolaborasinya dengan boyband BTS, Lauv juga meluncurkan album debut pertamanya bertajuk How I'm Feeling.

Menurut Lauv, album pertamanya ini lahir dari krisis identitas yang dialaminya. Album ini berisi 21 lagu dimulai dengan single berjudul Drugs & the Internet.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu Drugs & the Internet dari Lauv:

Another life, another story

She walked out, said I was boring

About 3 AM, that's when I called my friends

We hit the bar, sent myself flying

Shit I said I'm never trying

'Til the bitter end, but every now and then

I wonder what it feels like to be more than I am

I traded all my friends for drugs and the internet

Ah shit, am I a winner yet?

Look quick, is he a winner yet?

Mom's back home with a drink and a cigarette

I traded all my friends for drugs and the internet

Ah shit, am I a winner yet?

Look quick, hasn't hit him yet

Mom's back home with a drink and a cigarette

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Still hasn't hit him yet

And I don't wanna base my actions

On reactions or the things they say

And I don't wanna hit delete

On all the parts of me that they might hate

So now I'm laying in my bed

And I can't get out my head

It's all because, all because

I traded all my friends for drugs and the internet

Ah shit, am I a winner yet?

Look quick, is he a winner yet?

Mom's back home with a drink and a cigarette

I traded all my friends for drugs and the internet

Ah shit, am I a winner yet?

Look quick, hasn't hit him yet

Mom's back home with a drink and a cigarette

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Still hasn't hit him yet

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Still hasn't hit him yet

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

I sold my soul (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

And all I got (Still hasn't hit him yet, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

The likes from strangers, love on the internet (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Drugs and the internet

I wonder what it feels like

To be more than I am, I am

