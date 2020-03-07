LOS ANGELES - Maret menjadi bulan yang sibuk bagi solois Hollywood, Lauv. Selain merilis lagu kolaborasinya dengan boyband BTS, Lauv juga meluncurkan album debut pertamanya bertajuk How I'm Feeling.
Menurut Lauv, album pertamanya ini lahir dari krisis identitas yang dialaminya. Album ini berisi 21 lagu dimulai dengan single berjudul Drugs & the Internet.
Berikut adalah lirik lagu Drugs & the Internet dari Lauv:
Another life, another story
She walked out, said I was boring
About 3 AM, that's when I called my friends
We hit the bar, sent myself flying
Shit I said I'm never trying
'Til the bitter end, but every now and then
I wonder what it feels like to be more than I am
I traded all my friends for drugs and the internet
Ah shit, am I a winner yet?
Look quick, is he a winner yet?
Mom's back home with a drink and a cigarette
I traded all my friends for drugs and the internet
Ah shit, am I a winner yet?
Look quick, hasn't hit him yet
Mom's back home with a drink and a cigarette
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Still hasn't hit him yet
And I don't wanna base my actions
On reactions or the things they say
And I don't wanna hit delete
On all the parts of me that they might hate
So now I'm laying in my bed
And I can't get out my head
It's all because, all because
I traded all my friends for drugs and the internet
Ah shit, am I a winner yet?
Look quick, is he a winner yet?
Mom's back home with a drink and a cigarette
I traded all my friends for drugs and the internet
Ah shit, am I a winner yet?
Look quick, hasn't hit him yet
Mom's back home with a drink and a cigarette
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Still hasn't hit him yet
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Still hasn't hit him yet
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
I sold my soul (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
And all I got (Still hasn't hit him yet, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
The likes from strangers, love on the internet (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Drugs and the internet
I wonder what it feels like
To be more than I am, I am
