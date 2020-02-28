JAKARTA - Tahun lalu, Billboard memasukkan Just Give Me a Reason sebagai salah satu proyek kolaborasi terbaik yang pernah digarap P!nk. Dirilis pada 5 Februari 2013, penyanyi eksentrik tersebut menggandeng Nate Ruess untuk menyanyikan lagu tersebut. Berikut detail liriknya:
P!nk feat Nate Ruess - Just Give Me a Reason
Right from the start
You were a thief, you stole my heart
And I your willing victim
I let you see the parts of me, that weren't all that pretty
And with every touch you fixed them
Now you've been talking in your sleep oh oh
Things you never say to me oh oh
Tell me that you've had enough
Of our love, our love
Just give me a reason, just a little bit's enough
Just a second we're not broken just bent
And we can learn to love again
It's in the stars, it's been written in the scars
On our hearts
We're not broken just bent,
And we can learn to love again
I'm sorry I don't understand
Where all of this is coming from
I thought that we were fine
(Oh we had everything)
Your head is running wild again
My dear we still have everythin'
And it's all in your mind
(Yeah but this is happenin')
You've been havin' real bad dreams oh oh
You used to lie so close to me oh oh
There's nothing more than empty sheets
Between our love, our love
Oh our love, our love
Just give me a reason, just a little bit's enough
Just a second we're not broken just bent
And we can learn to love again
I never stop, you're still written in the scars
On my heart
You're not broken just bent
And we can learn to love again
Oh, tear ducts and rust
I'll fix it for us
We're collecting dust but our love's enough
You're holding it in
You're pouring a drink
No nothing is as bad as it seems
We'll come clean
Just give me a reason just a little bit's enough
Just a second we're not broken just bent
And we can learn to love again
It's in the stars, it's been written in the scars
On our hearts
That we're not broken just bent
And we can learn to love again
Just give me a reason
Just a little bit's enough
Just a second we're not broken just bent
And we can learn to love again
It's in the stars, it's been written in the scars
On our hearts
That we're not broken just bent
And we can learn to love again
Oh we can learn to love again
Oh we can learn to love again oh oh
Oh that we're not broken just bent
And we can learn to love again*
