JAKARTA - Tahun lalu, Billboard memasukkan Just Give Me a Reason sebagai salah satu proyek kolaborasi terbaik yang pernah digarap P!nk. Dirilis pada 5 Februari 2013, penyanyi eksentrik tersebut menggandeng Nate Ruess untuk menyanyikan lagu tersebut. Berikut detail liriknya:

P!nk feat Nate Ruess - Just Give Me a Reason

Right from the start

You were a thief, you stole my heart

And I your willing victim

I let you see the parts of me, that weren't all that pretty

And with every touch you fixed them

Now you've been talking in your sleep oh oh

Things you never say to me oh oh

Tell me that you've had enough

Of our love, our love

Just give me a reason, just a little bit's enough

Just a second we're not broken just bent

And we can learn to love again

It's in the stars, it's been written in the scars

On our hearts

We're not broken just bent,

And we can learn to love again

I'm sorry I don't understand

Where all of this is coming from

I thought that we were fine

(Oh we had everything)

Your head is running wild again

My dear we still have everythin'

And it's all in your mind

(Yeah but this is happenin')

You've been havin' real bad dreams oh oh

You used to lie so close to me oh oh

There's nothing more than empty sheets

Between our love, our love

Oh our love, our love

Just give me a reason, just a little bit's enough

Just a second we're not broken just bent

And we can learn to love again

I never stop, you're still written in the scars

On my heart

You're not broken just bent

And we can learn to love again

Oh, tear ducts and rust

I'll fix it for us

We're collecting dust but our love's enough

You're holding it in

You're pouring a drink

No nothing is as bad as it seems

We'll come clean

Just give me a reason just a little bit's enough

Just a second we're not broken just bent

And we can learn to love again

It's in the stars, it's been written in the scars

On our hearts

That we're not broken just bent

And we can learn to love again

Just give me a reason

Just a little bit's enough

Just a second we're not broken just bent

And we can learn to love again

It's in the stars, it's been written in the scars

On our hearts

That we're not broken just bent

And we can learn to love again

Oh we can learn to love again

Oh we can learn to love again oh oh

Oh that we're not broken just bent

And we can learn to love again*

