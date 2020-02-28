nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Wind Of Change, Scorpions

Ady Prawira Riandi, Jurnalis · Minggu 01 Maret 2020 21:36 WIB
https: img-z.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 28 205 2175711 lirik-lagu-wind-of-change-scorpions-TpzxXAtpQP.JPG Scorpions Band (Foto: YouTube)
JAKARTA - Lagu Wind Of Change dipopulerkan oleh Scorpions di tahun 1990. Lagu ini berada di album Crazy World di tahun yang sama.

Berikut lirik lagu Wind Of Change, Scorpions:

I follow the Moskva

Down to Gorky Park

Listening to the wind of change

An August summer night

Soldiers passing by

Listening to the wind of change

The world is closing in

Did you ever think

That we could be so close, like brothers

The future's in the air

I can feel it everywhere

Blowing with the wind of change

Take me to the magic of the moment

On a glory night

Where the children of tomorrow dream away

in the wind of change

Walking down the street

Distant memories

Are buried in the past forever

I follow the Moskva

Down to Gorky Park

Listening to the wind of change

Take me to the magic of the moment

On a glory night

Where the children of tomorrow share their dreams

With you and me

Take me to the magic of the moment

On a glory night

Where the children of tomorrow dream away

in the wind of change

The wind of change

Blows straight into the face of time

Like a stormwind that will ring the freedom bell

For peace of mind

Let your balalaika sing

What my guitar wants to say

Take me to the magic of the moment

On a glory night

Where the children of tomorrow share their dreams

With you and me

Take me to the magic of the moment

On a glory night

Where the children of tomorrow dream away

in the wind of change

