JAKARTA - Lagu Still Loving You dipopulerkan oleh Scorpions pada 1984. Lagu ini ditulis oleh Rudolf Schenker; Klaus Meine dan berjaya di eranya.
Berikut lirik lagu Still Loving You dipopulerkan oleh Scorpions:
time, it needs time
to win back your love again
i will be there, i will be there
love, only love
can bring back your love someday
i will be there, i will be there
i’ll fight, babe, i’ll fight
to win back your love again
i will be there, i will be there
love, only love
can break down the wall someday
i will be there, i will be there
if we’d go again
all the way from the start
i would try to change
the things that killed our love
your pride has built a wall, so strong
that i can’t get through
is there really no chance
to start once again
i’m loving you
try, baby try
to trust in my love again
i will be there, i will be there
love, our love
just shouldn’t be thrown away
i will be there, i will be there
if we’d go again
all the way from the start
i would try to change
the things that killed our love
your pride has built a wall, so strong
that i can’t get through
is there really no chance
to start once again
if we’d go again
all the way from the start
i would try to change
the things that killed our love
yes, i’ve hurt your pride, and i know
what you’ve been through
you should give me a chance
this can’t be the end
i’m still loving you
i’m still loving you, i need your love
i’m still loving you
