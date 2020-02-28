JAKARTA - Lagu Still Loving You dipopulerkan oleh Scorpions pada 1984. Lagu ini ditulis oleh Rudolf Schenker; Klaus Meine dan berjaya di eranya.

Berikut lirik lagu Still Loving You dipopulerkan oleh Scorpions:

time, it needs time

to win back your love again

i will be there, i will be there

love, only love

can bring back your love someday

i will be there, i will be there

i’ll fight, babe, i’ll fight

to win back your love again

i will be there, i will be there

love, only love

can break down the wall someday

i will be there, i will be there

if we’d go again

all the way from the start

i would try to change

the things that killed our love

your pride has built a wall, so strong

that i can’t get through

is there really no chance

to start once again

i’m loving you

try, baby try

to trust in my love again

i will be there, i will be there

love, our love

just shouldn’t be thrown away

i will be there, i will be there

if we’d go again

all the way from the start

i would try to change

the things that killed our love

your pride has built a wall, so strong

that i can’t get through

is there really no chance

to start once again

if we’d go again

all the way from the start

i would try to change

the things that killed our love

yes, i’ve hurt your pride, and i know

what you’ve been through

you should give me a chance

this can’t be the end

i’m still loving you

i’m still loving you, i need your love

i’m still loving you

