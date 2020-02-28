nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Still Loving You, Scorpions

Ady Prawira Riandi, Jurnalis · Minggu 01 Maret 2020 19:18 WIB
https: img-z.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 28 205 2175687 lirik-lagu-still-loving-you-scorpions-QW2FMqfrID.JPG Scorpions Band (Foto: YouTube)
JAKARTA - Lagu Still Loving You dipopulerkan oleh Scorpions pada 1984. Lagu ini ditulis oleh Rudolf Schenker; Klaus Meine dan berjaya di eranya.

Berikut lirik lagu Still Loving You dipopulerkan oleh Scorpions:

time, it needs time

to win back your love again

i will be there, i will be there

love, only love

can bring back your love someday

i will be there, i will be there

i’ll fight, babe, i’ll fight

to win back your love again

i will be there, i will be there

love, only love

can break down the wall someday

i will be there, i will be there

if we’d go again

all the way from the start

i would try to change

the things that killed our love

your pride has built a wall, so strong

that i can’t get through

is there really no chance

to start once again

i’m loving you

try, baby try

to trust in my love again

i will be there, i will be there

love, our love

just shouldn’t be thrown away

i will be there, i will be there

if we’d go again

all the way from the start

i would try to change

the things that killed our love

your pride has built a wall, so strong

that i can’t get through

is there really no chance

to start once again

if we’d go again

all the way from the start

i would try to change

the things that killed our love

yes, i’ve hurt your pride, and i know

what you’ve been through

you should give me a chance

this can’t be the end

i’m still loving you

i’m still loving you, i need your love

i’m still loving you

(kem)

Lirik Lagu

Tampil di Acara Mardi Gras, Sam Smith Kenakan Gaun Selebar Panggung

Terinspirasi Didi Kempot, Katon Bagaskara Rilis Ulang Lagu Dinda Dimana Versi Jawa

Weird Genius Makin Matang Gabungkan EDM dan Instrumen Tradisional

Kerjasama dengan Label Besar Amerika, TWICE Siap GO Internasional

Lirik Lagu Seberapa Pantas - Sheila On 7

