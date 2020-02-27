nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu The Way You Look At Me, Christian Bautista

Adiyoga Priambodo, Jurnalis · Sabtu 29 Februari 2020 23:18 WIB
https: img-k.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 27 205 2175184 lirik-lagu-the-way-you-look-at-me-christian-bautista-RsV95TzFPw.jpg Christian Bautista (Foto: Instagram)
JAKARTA - Lagu The Way You Look At Me dipopulerkan Christian Bautista pada 2004. Ini merupakan single dari Christian Bautista usai menjuarai ajang pencarian bakat.

Berikut lirik lagu The Way You Look At Me, Christian Bautista:

No one ever saw me like you do

All the things that I could up to

I never knew just what a smile was worth

But your eyes say everything without a single word

CHORUS

'Cause there's somethin' in the way you look at me

It's as if my heart knows you're the missing piece

You made me believe that there's nothing in this world I can't be

I never know what you see

But there's somethin' in the way you look at me

If i could freeze some moment in my mind

Be the second that you touch your lips to mine

I'd like to stop the clock, make time stand still

'Cause baby, this is just the way I always wanna feel

(Repeat CHORUS)

I dont know how or why I feel different in your eyes

All I know is it happens everytime

(Repeat CHORUS)

The way you look at me

