And I would do anything for love
I'd run right into hell and back
I would do anything for love
I'll never lie to you and that's a fact
But I'll never forget the way you feel right now
Oh no
No way
And I would do anything for love
But I won't do that,
No I won't do-
Anything for love
Oh I would do anything for love
I would do anything for love
But I won't do that
No I won't do that
And some days it don't come easy
And some days it don't come hard
Some days it don't come at all
And these are the days that never end
And some nights you're breathing fire
And some nights you're carved in ice
Some nights you're like nothing I've ever
Seen before, or will again
And maybe I'm crazy
Oh it's crazy and it's true
I know you can save me
No one else can save me now but you
As long as the planets are turning
As long as the stars are burning
As long as your dreams are coming true-
You better believe it!
That I would do anything for love!
And I'll be there till the final act
And I would do anything for love!
And I'll take the vow and seal a pact
But I'll never forgive myself if we don't go all the way
Tonight
And I would do anything for love!
Oh I would do anything for love!
Oh I would do anything for love!
But I won't do that!
No I won't do that!
I would do anything for love
Anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do that...
I would do anything for love
Anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do that...
I would do anything for love
Anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do that...
And some days I pray for Silence
And some days I pray for Soul
Some days I just pray to the God
Of Sex and Drums and Rock 'N' Roll
And some nights I lose the feeling
And some nights I lose control
Some nights I just lose it all
When I watch you dance and the thunder rolls
And maybe I'm lonely
That's all I'm qualified to be
There's just one and only
One and only promise I can keep
As long as the wheels are turning
As long as the fires are burning
As long as your prayers are coming true
You better believe it!
That I would do anything for love!
And you know it's true and that's a fact
I would do anything for love!
And there'll never be no turning back
But I'll never do it better than I do it with you
So long
So long
And I would do anything for love
Oh, I would do anything for love
I would do anything for love
But I won't do that, no
No. No, I won't do that!
I would do anything for love
Anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do that...
I would do anything for love
Anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do that...
I would do anything for love
Anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do that...
I would do anything for love
Anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do that...
I would do anything for love
Anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do that...
I would do anything for love
Anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do that...
I would do anything for love
Anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do...
But I'll never stop dreaming of you every night of my life
No way
And I would do anything for love
Oh I would do anything for love
Oh I would do anything for love
But I won't do that
No I won't do that
[Girl:]
Will you raise me up?
Will you help me down?
Will you help get me right out of this Godforsaken town?
Will you make it all a little less cold?
[Boy:]
I can do that!
I can do that!
[Girl:]
Will you hold me sacred
Will you hold me tight
Can you colorize my life
I'm so sick of black and white!
Can you make it all a little less old
[Boy:]
I can do that!
Oh, Oh, I can do that!
[Girl:]
Will you make me some magic with your own two hands?
Can you build an Emerald city with these grains of sand?
Can you give me something I can take home?
[Boy:]
I can do that
I can do that
[Girl:]
Will you cater to every fantasy I've got?
Will ya hose me down with holy water - If I get too hot?
Will you take me to places I'll never know?
[Boy:]
I can do that!
I can do that!
[Girl:]
After a while you'll forget everything
Just a brief interlude, and a mid-summer night's fling
Then you'll see that it's time to move on
[Boy:]
I won't do that
I won't do that
[Girl:]
I know the territory - I've been around
It'll all turn to dust and we'll all fall down
Sooner or later you'll be screwing around
[Boy:]
I won't do that!
No I won't do that!
Anything for love
Oh I would do anything for love!
I would do anything for love!
But I won't do that!
No I won't do that...
(aln)