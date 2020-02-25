And I would do anything for love

I'd run right into hell and back

I would do anything for love

I'll never lie to you and that's a fact

But I'll never forget the way you feel right now

Oh no

No way

And I would do anything for love

But I won't do that,

No I won't do-

Anything for love

Oh I would do anything for love

I would do anything for love

But I won't do that

No I won't do that

And some days it don't come easy

And some days it don't come hard

Some days it don't come at all

And these are the days that never end

And some nights you're breathing fire

And some nights you're carved in ice

Some nights you're like nothing I've ever

Seen before, or will again

And maybe I'm crazy

Oh it's crazy and it's true

I know you can save me

No one else can save me now but you

As long as the planets are turning

As long as the stars are burning

As long as your dreams are coming true-

You better believe it!

That I would do anything for love!

And I'll be there till the final act

And I would do anything for love!

And I'll take the vow and seal a pact

But I'll never forgive myself if we don't go all the way

Tonight

And I would do anything for love!

Oh I would do anything for love!

Oh I would do anything for love!

But I won't do that!

No I won't do that!

I would do anything for love

Anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do that...

I would do anything for love

Anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do that...

I would do anything for love

Anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do that...

And some days I pray for Silence

And some days I pray for Soul

Some days I just pray to the God

Of Sex and Drums and Rock 'N' Roll

And some nights I lose the feeling

And some nights I lose control

Some nights I just lose it all

When I watch you dance and the thunder rolls

And maybe I'm lonely

That's all I'm qualified to be

There's just one and only

One and only promise I can keep

As long as the wheels are turning

As long as the fires are burning

As long as your prayers are coming true

You better believe it!

That I would do anything for love!

And you know it's true and that's a fact

I would do anything for love!

And there'll never be no turning back

But I'll never do it better than I do it with you

So long

So long

And I would do anything for love

Oh, I would do anything for love

I would do anything for love

But I won't do that, no

No. No, I won't do that!

I would do anything for love

Anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do that...

I would do anything for love

Anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do that...

I would do anything for love

Anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do that...

I would do anything for love

Anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do that...

I would do anything for love

Anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do that...

I would do anything for love

Anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do that...

I would do anything for love

Anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do...

But I'll never stop dreaming of you every night of my life

No way

And I would do anything for love

Oh I would do anything for love

Oh I would do anything for love

But I won't do that

No I won't do that

[Girl:]

Will you raise me up?

Will you help me down?

Will you help get me right out of this Godforsaken town?

Will you make it all a little less cold?

[Boy:]

I can do that!

I can do that!

[Girl:]

Will you hold me sacred

Will you hold me tight

Can you colorize my life

I'm so sick of black and white!

Can you make it all a little less old

[Boy:]

I can do that!

Oh, Oh, I can do that!

[Girl:]

Will you make me some magic with your own two hands?

Can you build an Emerald city with these grains of sand?

Can you give me something I can take home?

[Boy:]

I can do that

I can do that

[Girl:]

Will you cater to every fantasy I've got?

Will ya hose me down with holy water - If I get too hot?

Will you take me to places I'll never know?

[Boy:]

I can do that!

I can do that!

[Girl:]

After a while you'll forget everything

Just a brief interlude, and a mid-summer night's fling

Then you'll see that it's time to move on

[Boy:]

I won't do that

I won't do that

[Girl:]

I know the territory - I've been around

It'll all turn to dust and we'll all fall down

Sooner or later you'll be screwing around

[Boy:]

I won't do that!

No I won't do that!

Anything for love

Oh I would do anything for love!

I would do anything for love!

But I won't do that!

No I won't do that...

(aln)