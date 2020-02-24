They say, oh my god, I see the way you shine

Take your hands, my dear, and place them both in mine

You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

Ooh I see you, see you, see you every time

And, oh my, I, I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So they say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me oh oh oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me ay ay ay

And when you're done, I'll make you do it all again

I said, oh my god, I see you walking by

Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes

Just like a monkey I've been dancing my whole life

But you just beg to see me dance just one more time

Ooh I see you, see you, see you every time

And, oh my, I, I, I,

I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So they say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me oh oh oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me ay ay ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me oh oh oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me ay ay ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me oh oh oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me ay ay ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me oh oh oh

I've never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me ay ay ay

And when you're done I'll make you do it all again

All again

(aln)