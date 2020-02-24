They say, oh my god, I see the way you shine
Take your hands, my dear, and place them both in mine
You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
Ooh I see you, see you, see you every time
And, oh my, I, I, I like your style
You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
So they say
Dance for me
Dance for me
Dance for me oh oh oh
I've never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me
Move for me
Move for me ay ay ay
And when you're done, I'll make you do it all again
I said, oh my god, I see you walking by
Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes
Just like a monkey I've been dancing my whole life
But you just beg to see me dance just one more time
Ooh I see you, see you, see you every time
And, oh my, I, I, I,
I like your style
You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
So they say
They say
They say
They say
All again
