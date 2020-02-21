JAKARTA - Lagu Love of My Life yang dipopulerkan oleh Queen, merupakan salah satu yang menjadi hits di tahun 1975. Lagu ini menjadi satu di dalam album Bohemian Rhapsody.

Berikut lirik Lagu Love of my life:

Love of my life - you hurt me,

You broken my heart and now you leave me.

Love of my life can't you see,

Bring it back, bring it back,

Don't take it away from me, because you don't know, what it means to me.

Love of my life don't leave me,

You've taken my love, you now desert me,

Love of my life can't you see,

Bring it back, bring it back,

Don't take it away from me because you don't know what it means to me.

You will remember -

When this is blown over

And everything's all by the way -

When I grow older

I will be there at your side to remind you how I still love you - I still love you.

Back - hurry back,

Please, bring it back home to me, because you don't know what it means to me -

Love of my life

Love of my life...

(kem)