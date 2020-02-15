JAKARTA - Lagu The Power of Love dipopulerkan oleh Celine Dion pada 1993. Lagu bergenre pop ini berada di album The Colour of My Love.

Berikut lirik lagu The Power of Love:

The whispers in the morning

Of lovers sleeping tight

Are rolling like thunder now

As I look in your eyes

I hold on to your body

And feel each move you make

Your voice is warm and tender

A love that I could not forsake

[first chorus]

'Cause I am your lady

And you are my man

Whenever you reach for me

I'll do all that I can

Lost is how I'm feeling lying in your arms

When the world outside's too

Much to take

That all ends when I'm with you

Even though there may be times

It seems I'm far away

Never wonder where I am

'Cause I am always by your side

'Cause I am your lady

And you are my man

Whenever you reach for me

I'll do all that I can

[second chorus]

We're heading for something

Somewhere I've never been

Sometimes I am frightened

But I'm ready to learn

Of the power of love

The sound of your heart beating

Made it clear

Suddenly the feeling that I can't go on

Is light years away

'Cause I am your lady

And you are my man

Whenever you reach for me

I'll do all that I can

We're heading for something

Somewhere I've never been

Sometimes I am frightened

But I'm ready to learn

Of the power of love

(kem)