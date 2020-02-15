JAKARTA - Lagu My Heart Will Go On dipopulerkan oleh Celine Dion. Lagu ini juga menjadi soundtrack film Titanic.
Lagu My Heart Will Go On dirilis pada tahun 1997 dan menjadi Best Original Song dalam Oscar 1997. Berikut lirik My Heart Will Go On milik Celine Dion:
Every night in my dreams
I see you, I feel you
That is how I know you go on
Far across the distance
And spaces between us
You have come to show you go on
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
Love can touch us one time
And last for a lifetime
And never let go until we're gone
Love was when I loved you
One true time I hold to
In my life we'll always go on
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more you open the door
[And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
You're here, there's nothing I fear
And I know that my heart will go on
We'll stay forever this way
You are safe in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
