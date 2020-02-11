"Story of My Life"
Written in these walls are the stories that I can't explain
I leave my heart open but it stays right here empty for days
She told me in the morning she don't feel the same about us in her bones
It seems to me that when I die these words will be written on my stone
And I'll be gone, gone tonight
The ground beneath my feet is open wide
The way that I been holding on too tight
With nothing in between
The story of my life
I take her home
I drive all night
To keep her warm
And time is frozen (the story of, the story of)
The story of my life
I give her hope
I spend her love
Until she's broke
Inside
The story of my life (the story of, the story of)
Written on these walls are the colors that I can't change
Leave my heart open but it stays right here in its cage
I know that in the morning now I'll see us in the light upon a hill
Although I am broken, my heart is untamed, still
And I'll be gone, gone tonight
The fire beneath my feet is burning bright
The way that I've been holding on so tight
With nothing in between
The story of my life
I take her home
I drive all night
To keep her warm
And time is frozen (the story of, the story of)
The story of my life
I give her hope
I spend her love
Until she's broke
Inside
The story of my life (the story of, the story of)
And I been waiting for this time to come around
But baby running after you is like chasing the clouds
The story of my life
I take her home
I drive all night
To keep her warm
And time is frozen
The story of my life
I give her hope (give her hope)
I spend her love
Until she's broke (until she's broke inside)
Inside
The story of my life (the story of, the story of)
The story of my life
The story of my life (the story of, the story of)
The story of my life
(sus)