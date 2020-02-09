I fell for your magic, I tasted your skin

And though this is tragic, at least I found the end

I witnessed your madness, you shed light on my sins

And if we share in this sadness, then where have you been?

I know you're not in love, like you used to be

Guess I’m not the one, like you used to think

So you just run

I know that I'm stuck, in this misery

Guess I'm not enough, like you used to think

So I’ll just run

You bathe in your victory

You blew out all my fuse

And if I took on the planet

Will I pay my dues?

Your love was a mystery

Yeah, my love is a fool

And I travel the country just to get to you

I know you're not in love, like you used to be

Guess I'm not the one, like you used to think

So you just run

I know that I'm stuck, in this misery

Guess I'm not enough, like you used to think

So I'll just run

And I travel the country

And I travel the country just to get to you

I know you're not in love

I know you're not in love

I know you’re not in love

