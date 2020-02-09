I fell for your magic, I tasted your skin
And though this is tragic, at least I found the end
I witnessed your madness, you shed light on my sins
And if we share in this sadness, then where have you been?
I know you're not in love, like you used to be
Guess I’m not the one, like you used to think
So you just run
I know that I'm stuck, in this misery
Guess I'm not enough, like you used to think
So I’ll just run
You bathe in your victory
You blew out all my fuse
And if I took on the planet
Will I pay my dues?
Your love was a mystery
Yeah, my love is a fool
And I travel the country just to get to you
I know you're not in love, like you used to be
Guess I'm not the one, like you used to think
So you just run
I know that I'm stuck, in this misery
Guess I'm not enough, like you used to think
So I'll just run
And I travel the country
And I travel the country just to get to you
I know you're not in love
I know you're not in love
I know you’re not in love
