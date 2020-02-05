Dun Dun
Yeah, EVERGLOW
Bugeul ullyeora Pa rum pum-pum-pum-pum-pum (Oh yeah, Oh yeah)
Norael bulleora Tra-la-la-la-la-la-la (Oh yeah, Oh yeah)
Deungjangbuteo jom geochilge gal tenikka (Ohh)
Kkamjjak nollaji ma
Ibeseo ibeuro jeonhaejyeo nan (Oh oh)
Banggeum seuchin ae botong anirago
Gipeun i jeonggeuldo naegen jjarithan noriteo
Alright nan gollasseo
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Neoui geu simjange nae ireum hanareul namgillae
So, you had better run
You are so done
Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum
You are so done
Now you're done
Naui nunbiche gatin (Dun! Dun!)
Jageun eorin yanggachi (Hey)
Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum
Baby kkomjjak mot hal geol
Naega bogiwa jom dalla (Dalla)
Geochimeopji so strong (Strong)
Jamkkan bangsimhaneun challa (Challa)
Dwijibeobeoryeo bomb (The bomb)
Sunsikgane jeapae ne sumeul teok makige hae
Maltuneun cool naui momjiseun hot like (Uh)
Uahage nan jigeum won't stop
Can't stop neoreul noryeo
Ttwieo daranado gyeolgugen jogeuman muindo
Alright da kkeunnasseo
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Neoui geu simjange nae moseup hanareul saegillae
So, you had better run
You are so done
Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum
Now you're done
Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum
Naui nunbiche gatin (Dun! Dun!)
Jageun eorin yanggachi
Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum
Baby kkomjjak mot hal geol
Nan gipi neol gipi deo gipi pagodeureo
Kkeutkkaji hwaksilhi dandanhi umkyeojwieo
Nareul ureoreo (Barabogetji)
Nareul oechigo (Bureujitgetji)
Geurae ama neon (Nae geosigetji)
Neon jeonbu da ilkyeosseo
You are so done
Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum
You are so done
Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum
Now you're done
Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum
Naui nunbiche gatin (Dun! Dun!)
Jageun eorin yanggachi (That's right)
Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum
Baby kkomjjak mot halgeol
