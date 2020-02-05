Dun Dun

Yeah, EVERGLOW

Bugeul ullyeora Pa rum pum-pum-pum-pum-pum (Oh yeah, Oh yeah)

Norael bulleora Tra-la-la-la-la-la-la (Oh yeah, Oh yeah)

Deungjangbuteo jom geochilge gal tenikka (Ohh)

Kkamjjak nollaji ma

Ibeseo ibeuro jeonhaejyeo nan (Oh oh)

Banggeum seuchin ae botong anirago

Gipeun i jeonggeuldo naegen jjarithan noriteo

Alright nan gollasseo

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Neoui geu simjange nae ireum hanareul namgillae

So, you had better run

You are so done

Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum

You are so done

Now you're done

Naui nunbiche gatin (Dun! Dun!)

Jageun eorin yanggachi (Hey)

Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum

Baby kkomjjak mot hal geol

Naega bogiwa jom dalla (Dalla)

Geochimeopji so strong (Strong)

Jamkkan bangsimhaneun challa (Challa)

Dwijibeobeoryeo bomb (The bomb)

Sunsikgane jeapae ne sumeul teok makige hae

Maltuneun cool naui momjiseun hot like (Uh)

Uahage nan jigeum won't stop

Can't stop neoreul noryeo

Ttwieo daranado gyeolgugen jogeuman muindo

Alright da kkeunnasseo

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Neoui geu simjange nae moseup hanareul saegillae

So, you had better run

You are so done

Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum

Now you're done

Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum

Naui nunbiche gatin (Dun! Dun!)

Jageun eorin yanggachi

Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum

Baby kkomjjak mot hal geol

Nan gipi neol gipi deo gipi pagodeureo

Kkeutkkaji hwaksilhi dandanhi umkyeojwieo

Nareul ureoreo (Barabogetji)

Nareul oechigo (Bureujitgetji)

Geurae ama neon (Nae geosigetji)

Neon jeonbu da ilkyeosseo

You are so done

Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum

You are so done

Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum

Now you're done

Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-dun-rum-rum-rum

Naui nunbiche gatin (Dun! Dun!)

Jageun eorin yanggachi (That's right)

Dun-dun-dun-rum-dun-dun-dun-rum

Baby kkomjjak mot halgeol

