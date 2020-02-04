nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu In My Place, Coldplay

Rena Pangesti, Jurnalis · Selasa 04 Februari 2020 15:25 WIB
https: img.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 04 205 2163186 lirik-lagu-in-my-place-coldplay-waXlfvvlqT.jpg Coldplay (Foto: Instagram @coldplay)
"In My Place"

In my place, in my place

Were lines that I couldn't change

I was lost, oh yeah

And I was lost, I was lost

Crossed lines I shouldn't have crossed

I was lost, oh yeah

Yeah, how long must you wait for it?

Yeah, how long must you pay for it?

Yeah, how long must you wait for it?

For it

I was scared, I was scared

Tired and under-prepared

But I wait for it

And if you go, if you go

And leave me down here on my own

Then I'll wait for you, yeah

Yeah, how long must you wait for it?

Yeah, how long must you pay for it?

Yeah, how long must you wait for it?

For it

Sing it please, please, please

Come back and sing to me

To me, me

Come on and sing it out, now, now

Come on and sing it out

To me, me

Come back and sing

In my place, in my place

Were lines that I couldn't change

I was lost, oh yeah

Oh yeah

(sus)

