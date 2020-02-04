nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu A Thousand Years, Christina Perri

Hana Futari, Jurnalis · Selasa 04 Februari 2020 12:45 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 04 205 2163073 lirik-lagu-a-thousand-years-christina-perri-FzXCpbz3Ln.jpg Christina Perri (Foto: Instagram @christinaperri)
"A Thousand Years"

Heart beats fast

Colours and promises

How to be brave?

How can I love when I'm afraid to fall?

But watching you stand alone

All of my doubt

Suddenly goes away somehow

One step closer

I have died every day waiting for you

Darling, don't be afraid

I have loved you for a thousand years

I'll love you for a thousand more

Time stands still

Beauty in all she is

I will be brave

I will not let anything take away

What's standing in front of me

Every breath

Every hour has come to this

One step closer

I have died every day waiting for you

Darling, don't be afraid

I have loved you for a thousand years

I'll love you for a thousand more

And all along I believed I would find you

Time has brought your heart to me

I have loved you for a thousand years

I'll love you for a thousand more

One step closer

One step closer

I have died every day waiting for you

Darling, don't be afraid

I have loved you for a thousand years

I'll love you for a thousand more

And all along I believed I would find you

Time has brought your heart to me

I have loved you for a thousand years

I'll love you for a thousand more

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

