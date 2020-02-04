"The Prayer"

[Celine Dion:]

I pray you'll be our eyes

And watch us where we go

And help us to be wise

In times when we don't know

Let this be our prayer

When we lose our way

Lead us to a place

Guide us with your grace

To a place where we'll be safe

[Andrea Bocelli (Celine Dion):]

La luce che tu hai

(I pray we'll find your light)

Nel cuore resterà

(And hold it in our hearts)

A ricordarci che

(When stars go out each night)

L'eterna stella sei

(Whoa)

Nella mia preghiera

(Let this be our prayer)

Quanta fede c'è

(When shadows fill our day)

Lead us to a place

(Guide us with your grace)

[Both:]

Give us faith so we'll be safe

Sogniamo un mondo senza più violenza

Un mondo di giustizia e di speranza

Ognuno dia la mano al suo vicino

Simbolo di pace, e di fraternità

[Andrea Bocelli (Celine Dion):]

La forza che ci dà

(We ask that life be kind)

È il desiderio che

(And watch us from above)

Ognuno trovi amor

(We hope each soul will find)

Intorno e dentro a sé

(Another soul to love)

[Both:]

Let this be our prayer

[Celine Dion:]

Let this be our prayer

[Andrea Bocelli:]

Just like every child

[Celine Dion:]

Just like every child

[Both:]

Need to find a place

Guide us with your grace

Give us faith so we'll be safe

È la fede che

Hai acceso in noi

Sento che ci salvera

(sus)