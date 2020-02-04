nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu The Prayer, Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli

Rena Pangesti, Jurnalis · Selasa 04 Februari 2020 12:39 WIB
https: img-z.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 04 205 2163068 lirik-lagu-the-prayer-celine-dion-andrea-bocelli-8UCEmeKVp7.jpg Celine Dion (Foto: Dok Okezone)
A A A
0 Komentar

"The Prayer"

[Celine Dion:]

I pray you'll be our eyes

And watch us where we go

And help us to be wise

In times when we don't know

Let this be our prayer

When we lose our way

Lead us to a place

Guide us with your grace

To a place where we'll be safe

[Andrea Bocelli (Celine Dion):]

La luce che tu hai

(I pray we'll find your light)

Nel cuore resterà

(And hold it in our hearts)

A ricordarci che

(When stars go out each night)

L'eterna stella sei

(Whoa)

Nella mia preghiera

(Let this be our prayer)

Quanta fede c'è

(When shadows fill our day)

Lead us to a place

(Guide us with your grace)

[Both:]

Give us faith so we'll be safe

Sogniamo un mondo senza più violenza

Un mondo di giustizia e di speranza

Ognuno dia la mano al suo vicino

Simbolo di pace, e di fraternità

[Andrea Bocelli (Celine Dion):]

La forza che ci dà

(We ask that life be kind)

È il desiderio che

(And watch us from above)

Ognuno trovi amor

(We hope each soul will find)

Intorno e dentro a sé

(Another soul to love)

[Both:]

Let this be our prayer

[Celine Dion:]

Let this be our prayer

[Andrea Bocelli:]

Just like every child

[Celine Dion:]

Just like every child

[Both:]

Need to find a place

Guide us with your grace

Give us faith so we'll be safe

È la fede che

Hai acceso in noi

Sento che ci salvera

(sus)

BERITA FOTO
+ 7

Berbusana Gold, Celine Dion Tampil Memukau pada Konser Tunggalnya di Sentul Bogor

Dalam konsernya, diva pop dunia berkebangsaan Kanada ini membawakan 17 lagu, salah satunya "The Power of Love".

Berita Terkait

Lirik Lagu

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Lirik Lagu A Thousand Years, Christina Perri

Lirik Lagu A Thousand Years, Christina Perri

Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyon Inginkan Unit X1, Ini Kata MBK Entertainment

Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyon Inginkan Unit X1, Ini Kata MBK Entertainment

Tampil di Super Bowl, Mata Adam Levine Berkaca-kaca Kenang Kobe Bryant

Tampil di Super Bowl, Mata Adam Levine Berkaca-kaca Kenang Kobe Bryant

Sikap Jay Z dan Beyonce Jadi Sorotan di Super Bowl 2020

Sikap Jay Z dan Beyonce Jadi Sorotan di Super Bowl 2020

Tampil di Super Bowl 2020, Putri Jennifer Lopez Dipuji Marc Anthony

Tampil di Super Bowl 2020, Putri Jennifer Lopez Dipuji Marc Anthony

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini