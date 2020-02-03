"Shallow"

(from "A Star Is Born" soundtrack)

[Bradley Cooper:]

Tell me somethin' girl

Are you happy in this modern world?

Or do you need more?

Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for?

I'm falling

In all the good times I find myself longin' for change

And in the bad times I fear myself

[Lady Gaga:]

Tell me something boy

Aren't you tired tryin' to fill that void?

Or do you need more?

Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?

I'm falling

In all the good times I find myself longin' for change

And in the bad times I fear myself

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in

I'll never meet the ground

Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us

We're far from the shallow now

[Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper:]

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-low

In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-low

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-ha-low

We're far from the shallow now

[Lady Gaga:]

Wooaaaah

Woaaaaaaaaaaah

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in

I'll never meet the ground

Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us

We're far from the shallow now

[Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper:]

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-low

In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-low

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-ha-low

We're far from the shallow now

