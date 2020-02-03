"Shallow"
(from "A Star Is Born" soundtrack)
[Bradley Cooper:]
Tell me somethin' girl
Are you happy in this modern world?
Or do you need more?
Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for?
I'm falling
In all the good times I find myself longin' for change
And in the bad times I fear myself
[Lady Gaga:]
Tell me something boy
Aren't you tired tryin' to fill that void?
Or do you need more?
Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?
I'm falling
In all the good times I find myself longin' for change
And in the bad times I fear myself
I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now
[Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper:]
In the sha-ha-sha-ha-low
In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-low
In the sha-ha-sha-ha-ha-low
We're far from the shallow now
[Lady Gaga:]
Wooaaaah
Woaaaaaaaaaaah
I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now
[Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper:]
In the sha-ha-sha-ha-low
In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-low
In the sha-ha-sha-ha-ha-low
We're far from the shallow now
(sus)