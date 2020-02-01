nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Anyone, Demi Lovato

Ummi Ma'rifat, Jurnalis · Sabtu 01 Februari 2020 20:00 WIB
https: img-z.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 01 205 2161868 lirik-lagu-anyone-demi-lovato-QovwGM1uRQ.jpg Demi Lovato. (Foto: Legend Magazine)
JAKARTA - Lagu Anyone menjadi titik balik karier Demi Lovato setelah sempat menjalani rehabilitasi akibat overdosis obat-obatan. Dia memperdengarkan lagu itu untuk pertama kalinya dalam Grammy 2020.

Anyone [Demi Lovato]

[Intro]

Uh, uh

[Verse 1]

I tried to talk to my piano

I tried to talk to my guitar

Talk to my imagination

Confided into alcohol

I tried and tried and tried some more

Told secrets 'til my voice was sore

Tired of empty conversation

'Cause no one hears me anymore

[Pre-Chorus]

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

I talk to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

So, why am I praying anyway?

If nobody's listening

[Chorus]

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone, oh

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

[Verse 2]

I used to crave the world’s attention

I think I cried too many times

I just need some more affection

Anything to get me by

[Pre-Chorus]

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

I talk to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

Why the fuck am I praying anyway?

If nobody's listening

[Chorus]

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone, oh

Anyone, please send me anyone

Oh, Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Oh, anyone, I need anyone

Oh, anyone, I need someone

[Outro]

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening*

Lirik Lagu

