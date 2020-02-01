JAKARTA - Lagu Anyone menjadi titik balik karier Demi Lovato setelah sempat menjalani rehabilitasi akibat overdosis obat-obatan. Dia memperdengarkan lagu itu untuk pertama kalinya dalam Grammy 2020.
Anyone [Demi Lovato]
[Intro]
Uh, uh
[Verse 1]
I tried to talk to my piano
I tried to talk to my guitar
Talk to my imagination
Confided into alcohol
I tried and tried and tried some more
Told secrets 'til my voice was sore
Tired of empty conversation
'Cause no one hears me anymore
[Pre-Chorus]
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talk to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
So, why am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening
[Chorus]
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone, oh
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
[Verse 2]
I used to crave the world’s attention
I think I cried too many times
I just need some more affection
Anything to get me by
[Pre-Chorus]
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talk to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
Why the fuck am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening
[Chorus]
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone, oh
Anyone, please send me anyone
Oh, Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Oh, anyone, I need anyone
Oh, anyone, I need someone
[Outro]
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening*
