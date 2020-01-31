nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu New Light, John Mayer

Hana Futari, Jurnalis · Jum'at 31 Januari 2020 18:09 WIB
https: img-k.okeinfo.net content 2020 01 31 205 2161418 lirik-lagu-new-light-john-mayer-SY9KaplWPn.jpg John Mayer (Foto: Etonline)
A A A
0 Komentar

"New Light"

Ah, ah

I'm the boy in your other phone

Lighting up inside your drawer at home all alone

Pushing 40 in the friend zone

We talk and then you walk away every day

Oh, you don't think twice 'bout me

And maybe you're right to doubt me, but

But if you give me just one night

You're gonna see me in a new light

Yeah, if you give me just one night

To meet you underneath the moonlight

Oh, I want a take two, I want to break through

I wanna know the real thing about you

So I can see you in a new light

Take a ride up to Malibu

I just wanna sit and look at you, look at you

What would it matter if your friends knew?

Who cares what other people say anyway

Oh, we can go far from here

And make a new world together baby

'Cause if you give me just one night

You're gonna see me in a new light

Yeah, if you give me just one night

To meet you underneath the moonlight

Oh, I want a take two, I want to break through

I wanna know the real thing about you

So I can see you in a new light

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ah

Yeah, if you give me just one night

You gonna see me in a new light

Yeah, if you give me just one night

To meet you underneath the moonlight

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this...

(sus)

BERITA FOTO
+ 5

Selena Gomez Sabet Woman of The Year pada Billboard Women in Music Awards 2017

Penyanyi Selena Gomez meraih penghargaan Woman of The Year pada ajang Billboard Women in Music Awards 2017 di Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat, Kamis (30/11/2017) waktu setempat. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Berita Terkait

Lirik Lagu

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Lirik Lagu Waktu Yang Salah, Fiersa Besari

Lirik Lagu Waktu Yang Salah, Fiersa Besari

Tampil Beda, Ghea Youbi Hadirkan Dangdut dengan Unsur Etnik

Tampil Beda, Ghea Youbi Hadirkan Dangdut dengan Unsur Etnik

3 Alasan Chacha Sherly Hengkang dari Trio Macan

3 Alasan Chacha Sherly Hengkang dari Trio Macan

Lirik Lagu Side to Side, Ariana Grande Feat Nicki Minaj

Lirik Lagu Side to Side, Ariana Grande Feat Nicki Minaj

Lirik Lagu Bis Sekolah, Koes Bersaudara

Lirik Lagu Bis Sekolah, Koes Bersaudara

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini