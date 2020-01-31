"New Light"

Ah, ah

I'm the boy in your other phone

Lighting up inside your drawer at home all alone

Pushing 40 in the friend zone

We talk and then you walk away every day

Oh, you don't think twice 'bout me

And maybe you're right to doubt me, but

But if you give me just one night

You're gonna see me in a new light

Yeah, if you give me just one night

To meet you underneath the moonlight

Oh, I want a take two, I want to break through

I wanna know the real thing about you

So I can see you in a new light

Take a ride up to Malibu

I just wanna sit and look at you, look at you

What would it matter if your friends knew?

Who cares what other people say anyway

Oh, we can go far from here

And make a new world together baby

'Cause if you give me just one night

You're gonna see me in a new light

Yeah, if you give me just one night

To meet you underneath the moonlight

Oh, I want a take two, I want to break through

I wanna know the real thing about you

So I can see you in a new light

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ay, ay

Ah

Yeah, if you give me just one night

You gonna see me in a new light

Yeah, if you give me just one night

To meet you underneath the moonlight

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this love that's running through my veins for you

What do I do with all this?

What do I do with all this...

(sus)