Lirik Lagu Feel Me dari Selena Gomez

Lintang Tribuana, Jurnalis · Jum'at 31 Januari 2020 18:04 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 01 31 205 2161414 lirik-lagu-feel-me-dari-selena-gomez-ZrovSA6VYu.jpg Selena Gomez (Foto: Instagram @selenagomez)
"Feel Me"

No one love you like I love you

I never cheated, never lied

I never put no one above you

I gave you space and time

And now you're telling me you miss me

And I'm still on your mind

We were one in a million

Our love is hard to find

Do you stay up late

Just so you don't dream?

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me

Do your days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heart beat a little bit louder?

Days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heart beat a little bit louder?

When you're running, who you run to?

Where do you go to hide?

When she ain't giving you enough to

Get you through the night

I won't be caught up in the middle

Through your highs and your lows

Baby, 'long as you're not with me

You'll always be alone

Do you stay up late

Just so you don't dream?

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me

Do your days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heart beat a little bit louder?

Days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heart beat a little bit louder?

(sus)

BERITA FOTO
+ 5

Selena Gomez Sabet Woman of The Year pada Billboard Women in Music Awards 2017

Penyanyi Selena Gomez meraih penghargaan Woman of The Year pada ajang Billboard Women in Music Awards 2017 di Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat, Kamis (30/11/2017) waktu setempat. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Lirik Lagu

