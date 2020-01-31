"Feel Me"
No one love you like I love you
I never cheated, never lied
I never put no one above you
I gave you space and time
And now you're telling me you miss me
And I'm still on your mind
We were one in a million
Our love is hard to find
Do you stay up late
Just so you don't dream?
Every time your lips touch another
I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me
Every time you dance with somebody
I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me
Do your days get a little bit longer?
Nights get a little bit colder?
Heart beat a little bit louder?
Days get a little bit longer?
Nights get a little bit colder?
Heart beat a little bit louder?
When you're running, who you run to?
Where do you go to hide?
When she ain't giving you enough to
Get you through the night
I won't be caught up in the middle
Through your highs and your lows
Baby, 'long as you're not with me
You'll always be alone
Do you stay up late
Just so you don't dream?
Every time your lips touch another
I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me
Every time you dance with somebody
I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me
Do your days get a little bit longer?
Nights get a little bit colder?
Heart beat a little bit louder?
Days get a little bit longer?
Nights get a little bit colder?
Heart beat a little bit louder?
(sus)