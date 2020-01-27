JAKARTA - Billie Eilish sukses menyapu bersih empat kategori dalam Grammy Awards 2020 yang digelar di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, Minggu 26 Januari 2020. Selain Song of the Year, Eilish juga membawa pulang trofi Record of the Year, Album of the Year, dan Best New Artist.

Berikut lirik lagu Bad Gus, Billie Eilish:

White shirt now red, my bloody nose

Sleeping, you're on your tippy toes

Creeping around like no one knows

Think you're so criminal

Bruises on both my knees for you

Don't say thank you or please, I do

What I want when I'm wanting to

My soul? So cynical

So you're a tough guy

Like-it-really-rough guy

Just-can't-get-enough guy

Chest-always-so-puffed guy

I'm that bad type

Make-your-mama-sad type

Make-your-girlfriend-mad type

Might-seduce-your-dad type

I'm the bad guy, duh

I'm the bad guy

I like it when you take control

Even if you know that you don't

Own me, I'll let you play the role

I'll be your animal

My mommy likes to sing along

With me but she won't sing this song

If she reads all the lyrics

She'll pity the men I know

So you're a tough guy

Like-it-really-rough guy

Just-can't-get-enough guy

Chest-always-so-puffed guy

I'm that bad type

Make-your-mama-sad type

Make-your-girlfriend-mad type

Might-seduce-your-dad type

I'm the bad guy, duh

I'm the bad guy, duh

I'm only good at being bad

Bad

I like when you get mad

I guess I'm pretty glad

That you're alone

You said she's scared of me?

I mean

I don't see what she sees

But maybe it's 'cause I'm wearing your cologne

I'm a bad guy

I'm, I'm a bad guy

Bad guy, bad guy

I'm a bad guy

(sus)