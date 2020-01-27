JAKARTA - Billie Eilish sukses menyapu bersih empat kategori dalam Grammy Awards 2020 yang digelar di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, Minggu 26 Januari 2020. Selain Song of the Year, Eilish juga membawa pulang trofi Record of the Year, Album of the Year, dan Best New Artist.
Berikut lirik lagu Bad Gus, Billie Eilish:
White shirt now red, my bloody nose
Sleeping, you're on your tippy toes
Creeping around like no one knows
Think you're so criminal
Bruises on both my knees for you
Don't say thank you or please, I do
What I want when I'm wanting to
My soul? So cynical
So you're a tough guy
Like-it-really-rough guy
Just-can't-get-enough guy
Chest-always-so-puffed guy
I'm that bad type
Make-your-mama-sad type
Make-your-girlfriend-mad type
Might-seduce-your-dad type
I'm the bad guy, duh
I'm the bad guy
I like it when you take control
Even if you know that you don't
Own me, I'll let you play the role
I'll be your animal
My mommy likes to sing along
With me but she won't sing this song
If she reads all the lyrics
She'll pity the men I know
So you're a tough guy
Like-it-really-rough guy
Just-can't-get-enough guy
Chest-always-so-puffed guy
I'm that bad type
Make-your-mama-sad type
Make-your-girlfriend-mad type
Might-seduce-your-dad type
I'm the bad guy, duh
I'm the bad guy, duh
I'm only good at being bad
Bad
I like when you get mad
I guess I'm pretty glad
That you're alone
You said she's scared of me?
I mean
I don't see what she sees
But maybe it's 'cause I'm wearing your cologne
I'm a bad guy
I'm, I'm a bad guy
Bad guy, bad guy
I'm a bad guy
(sus)