Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What's my thang
What's my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Ayy
Simjangi ttwiji anneundae
Deoneun eumageul deureul ttae
Tryna pull up
Sigani meomchun deuthae
Oh that would be my first death
I been always afraid of
Ige nareul deo mot ullindamyeon
Nae gaseumeul deo tteollige mot handamyeon
Eojjeom ireoke han beon jukgetji ama
But what if that moment's right now
Right now
Gwitgaen neurin simjang soriman bump bump bump
Beoseonallaedo geu ipsogeuro jump jump jump
Eotteon noraedo wadachi mothae
Sori eomneun soril jilleo
Modeun bichi chimmukaneun bada yeah yeah yeah
Gil ileun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah yeah yeah
Eotteon sorido deulliji ana yeah yeah yeah
Killin' me now
Killin' me now
Do you hear me yeah
Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja nah nah nah
Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah nah
Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Film it now
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What's my thang
What's my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Deeper
Yeah I think I'm goin' deeper
Jakku chojeomeul ileo
Ijen noajwo sileo
Charari nae ballo galge
Naega ttwieodeureogalge
Gajang gipeun goseseo
Naneun nal bwasseo
Cheoncheonhi nan nuneul tteo
Yeogin naui jageopsil nae seutyudio
Geosen pado
Kkamkkamhage nareul seuchyeodo
Jeoldae kkeullyeogaji aneul geoya dasi tto
Inside
I saw myself, myself
Gwitgaen ppareun simjang soriman bump bump bump
Du nuneul tteugo naui supeuro jump jump jump
Geu mueotdo nal samkil su eopseo
Himkkeot naneun sori jilleo
Modeun bichi chimmukaneun bada yeah yeah yeah
Gil ileun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah yeah yeah
Eotteon sorido deulliji ana yeah yeah yeah
Killin' me now
Killin' me now
Do you hear me yeah
Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja nah nah nah
Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah nah
Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Film it now
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What's my thang
What's my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Versi Korea
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What's my thang
What's my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Ayy
심장이 뛰지 않는대
더는 음악을 들을 때
Tryna pull up
시간이 멈춘 듯해
Oh that would be my first death
I been always afraid of
이게 나를 더 못 울린다면
내 가슴을 더 떨리게 못 한다면
어쩜 이렇게 한 번 죽겠지 아마
But what if that moment's right now
Right now
귓가엔 느린 심장 소리만 bump bump bump
벗어날래도 그 입속으로 jump jump jump
어떤 노래도 와닿지 못해
소리 없는 소릴 질러
모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 yeah yeah yeah
길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 yeah yeah yeah
어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 yeah yeah yeah
Killin' me now
Killin' me now
Do you hear me yeah
홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아 nah nah nah
몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 nah nah
모든 순간들이 영원이 돼 yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Film it now
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What's my thang
What's my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Deeper
Yeah I think I'm goin' deeper
자꾸 초점을 잃어
이젠 놓아줘 싫어
차라리 내 발로 갈게
내가 뛰어들어갈게
가장 깊은 곳에서
나는 날 봤어
천천히 난 눈을 떠
여긴 나의 작업실 내 스튜디오
거센 파도
깜깜하게 나를 스쳐도
절대 끌려가지 않을 거야 다시 또
Inside
I saw myself, myself
귓가엔 빠른 심장 소리만 bump bump bump
두 눈을 뜨고 나의 숲으로 jump jump jump
그 무엇도 날 삼킬 수 없어
힘껏 나는 소리 질러
모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 yeah yeah yeah
길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 yeah yeah yeah
어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 yeah yeah yeah
Killin' me now
Killin' me now
Do you hear me yeah
홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아 nah nah nah
몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 nah nah
모든 순간들이 영원이 돼 yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Film it now
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What's my thang
What's my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
[English translation:]
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What's my thang
What's my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Ayy
The heart no longer races
When hearing the music play
Tryna pull up
Seems like time has stopped
Oh that would be my first death
I been always afraid of
If this can no longer resonate
No longer make my heart vibrate
Then like this may be how I die my first death
But what if that moment's right now
Right now
Heartbeat pulsing slow in my ears bump bump bump
Try to flee but back into the maw jump jump jump
No song affects me anymore
Crying out a silent cry
Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah
My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah
Every noise and sound's been cut yeah yeah yeah
Killin' me now
Killin' me now
Do you hear me yeah
Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah
Struggle but it's all ocean floor nah nah
Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Film it now
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What's my thang
What's my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Deeper
Yeah I think I'm goin' deeper
I keep losing focus
No, just let go of me
Let my own feet carry me
I'll go in myself
In the deepest depths
I saw myself
Slowly, I open my eyes
I'm in my workroom, it's my studio
Wild waves
Even if you pass me by
I'll never get dragged away again
Inside
I saw myself, myself
Heartbeat racing in my ears bump bump bump
Eyes wide open into my forest jump jump jump
Nothing can devour me
I shout out with ferocity
Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah
My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah
Every noise and sound's been cut yeah yeah yeah
Killin' me now
Killin' me now
Do you hear me yeah
Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah
Struggle but it's all ocean floor nah nah
Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Film it now
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What's my thang
What's my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah