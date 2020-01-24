Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What's my thang

What's my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Ayy

Simjangi ttwiji anneundae

Deoneun eumageul deureul ttae

Tryna pull up

Sigani meomchun deuthae

Oh that would be my first death

I been always afraid of

Ige nareul deo mot ullindamyeon

Nae gaseumeul deo tteollige mot handamyeon

Eojjeom ireoke han beon jukgetji ama

But what if that moment's right now

Right now

Gwitgaen neurin simjang soriman bump bump bump

Beoseonallaedo geu ipsogeuro jump jump jump

Eotteon noraedo wadachi mothae

Sori eomneun soril jilleo

Modeun bichi chimmukaneun bada yeah yeah yeah

Gil ileun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah yeah yeah

Eotteon sorido deulliji ana yeah yeah yeah

Killin' me now

Killin' me now

Do you hear me yeah

Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja nah nah nah

Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah nah

Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Film it now

Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What's my thang

What's my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Deeper

Yeah I think I'm goin' deeper

Jakku chojeomeul ileo

Ijen noajwo sileo

Charari nae ballo galge

Naega ttwieodeureogalge

Gajang gipeun goseseo

Naneun nal bwasseo

Cheoncheonhi nan nuneul tteo

Yeogin naui jageopsil nae seutyudio

Geosen pado

Kkamkkamhage nareul seuchyeodo

Jeoldae kkeullyeogaji aneul geoya dasi tto

Inside

I saw myself, myself

Gwitgaen ppareun simjang soriman bump bump bump

Du nuneul tteugo naui supeuro jump jump jump

Geu mueotdo nal samkil su eopseo

Himkkeot naneun sori jilleo

Modeun bichi chimmukaneun bada yeah yeah yeah

Gil ileun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah yeah yeah

Eotteon sorido deulliji ana yeah yeah yeah

Killin' me now

Killin' me now

Do you hear me yeah

Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja nah nah nah

Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah nah

Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Film it now

Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What's my thang

What's my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Versi Korea

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What's my thang

What's my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Ayy

심장이 뛰지 않는대

더는 음악을 들을 때

Tryna pull up

시간이 멈춘 듯해

Oh that would be my first death

I been always afraid of

이게 나를 더 못 울린다면

내 가슴을 더 떨리게 못 한다면

어쩜 이렇게 한 번 죽겠지 아마

But what if that moment's right now

Right now

귓가엔 느린 심장 소리만 bump bump bump

벗어날래도 그 입속으로 jump jump jump

어떤 노래도 와닿지 못해

소리 없는 소릴 질러

모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 yeah yeah yeah

길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 yeah yeah yeah

어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 yeah yeah yeah

Killin' me now

Killin' me now

Do you hear me yeah

홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아 nah nah nah

몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 nah nah

모든 순간들이 영원이 돼 yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Film it now

Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What's my thang

What's my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Deeper

Yeah I think I'm goin' deeper

자꾸 초점을 잃어

이젠 놓아줘 싫어

차라리 내 발로 갈게

내가 뛰어들어갈게

가장 깊은 곳에서

나는 날 봤어

천천히 난 눈을 떠

여긴 나의 작업실 내 스튜디오

거센 파도

깜깜하게 나를 스쳐도

절대 끌려가지 않을 거야 다시 또

Inside

I saw myself, myself

귓가엔 빠른 심장 소리만 bump bump bump

두 눈을 뜨고 나의 숲으로 jump jump jump

그 무엇도 날 삼킬 수 없어

힘껏 나는 소리 질러

모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 yeah yeah yeah

길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 yeah yeah yeah

어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 yeah yeah yeah

Killin' me now

Killin' me now

Do you hear me yeah

홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아 nah nah nah

몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 nah nah

모든 순간들이 영원이 돼 yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Film it now

Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What's my thang

What's my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

[English translation:]

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What's my thang

What's my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Ayy

The heart no longer races

When hearing the music play

Tryna pull up

Seems like time has stopped

Oh that would be my first death

I been always afraid of

If this can no longer resonate

No longer make my heart vibrate

Then like this may be how I die my first death

But what if that moment's right now

Right now

Heartbeat pulsing slow in my ears bump bump bump

Try to flee but back into the maw jump jump jump

No song affects me anymore

Crying out a silent cry

Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah

My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah

Every noise and sound's been cut yeah yeah yeah

Killin' me now

Killin' me now

Do you hear me yeah

Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah

Struggle but it's all ocean floor nah nah

Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Film it now

Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What's my thang

What's my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Deeper

Yeah I think I'm goin' deeper

I keep losing focus

No, just let go of me

Let my own feet carry me

I'll go in myself

In the deepest depths

I saw myself

Slowly, I open my eyes

I'm in my workroom, it's my studio

Wild waves

Even if you pass me by

I'll never get dragged away again

Inside

I saw myself, myself

Heartbeat racing in my ears bump bump bump

Eyes wide open into my forest jump jump jump

Nothing can devour me

I shout out with ferocity

Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah

My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah

Every noise and sound's been cut yeah yeah yeah

Killin' me now

Killin' me now

Do you hear me yeah

Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah

Struggle but it's all ocean floor nah nah

Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Film it now

Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What's my thang

What's my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah