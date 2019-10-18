Capo di fret 2
(Intro) D Em
D Em
When I was lost I felt alone..
G
You gave me light and guide me right
D
through the night to where the wind blows
D Em
Years had passed by, I'm lonely low..
G
There's only one place that I am sure
D
can fix my broken hearted soul..
E G
And it's called home, I'm going home
(Chorus)
D A
I've been away for such a long time
G
I'm on my way,
D
just hope that I'm safe in sound
A
It's in my mind, home sweet home
G
I'm coming home, I'm coming home
(Intro) D Em
D Em
Day by day, oh you see me grow..
G
I fight the pain, stand up again
D
and tried everything to let go..
E G
Just to go home, I wanna go home, home..
(Chorus)
D A
I've been away for such a long time
G
I'm on my way,
D
just hope that I'm safe in sound
A
It's in my mind, home sweet home
G
I'm coming home, I'm coming home
Em G
I'm doing fine (I'm doing fine,)
D
staying in line (staying in line)
A Em
The sun's going down and I'm still high
G Bm
Going up and down the hills
A
with just my ride..
G D G
Oh I'm free and I can't describe..
(Intro) Bm A G D D Em..
D
Ooh.. oooh.. oh oh oooh!!
(Chorus)
D A
I've been away for such a long time
G
I'm on my way,
D
just hope that I'm safe in sound
A
It's in my mind, home sweet home
G
I'm coming home, I'm coming home
D A
I've been away for such a long time
G
I'm on my way,
D
just hope that I'm safe in sound
A
It's in my mind, home sweet home
G
I'm coming home, I'm coming home
D A
I've been away for such a long time
G
I'm on my way,
D
just hope that I'm safe in sound
A
It's in my mind, home sweet home
G Bm A G
I'm coming home, I'm coming home
D Em
I'm coming home..
(ABD)