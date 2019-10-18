nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Coming Home [Ahmad Abdul]

Jum'at 18 Oktober 2019 14:17 WIB
https: img.okeinfo.net content 2019 10 18 205 2118601 lirik-lagu-dan-chord-gitar-coming-home-ahmad-abdul-XHd7f1wri2.jpg Ahmad Abdul dalam Klip Coming Home
A A A
0 Komentar

Capo di fret 2

(Intro) D Em

D Em

When I was lost I felt alone..

G

You gave me light and guide me right

D

through the night to where the wind blows

D Em

Years had passed by, I'm lonely low..

G

There's only one place that I am sure

D

can fix my broken hearted soul..

E G

And it's called home, I'm going home

(Chorus)

D A

I've been away for such a long time

G

I'm on my way,

D

just hope that I'm safe in sound

A

It's in my mind, home sweet home

G

I'm coming home, I'm coming home

(Intro) D Em

D Em

Day by day, oh you see me grow..

G

I fight the pain, stand up again

D

and tried everything to let go..

E G

Just to go home, I wanna go home, home..

(Chorus)

D A

I've been away for such a long time

G

I'm on my way,

D

just hope that I'm safe in sound

A

It's in my mind, home sweet home

G

I'm coming home, I'm coming home

Em G

I'm doing fine (I'm doing fine,)

D

staying in line (staying in line)

A Em

The sun's going down and I'm still high

G Bm

Going up and down the hills

A

with just my ride..

G D G

Oh I'm free and I can't describe..

(Intro) Bm A G D D Em..

D

Ooh.. oooh.. oh oh oooh!!

(Chorus)

D A

I've been away for such a long time

G

I'm on my way,

D

just hope that I'm safe in sound

A

It's in my mind, home sweet home

G

I'm coming home, I'm coming home

D A

I've been away for such a long time

G

I'm on my way,

D

just hope that I'm safe in sound

A

It's in my mind, home sweet home

G

I'm coming home, I'm coming home

D A

I've been away for such a long time

G

I'm on my way,

D

just hope that I'm safe in sound

A

It's in my mind, home sweet home

G Bm A G

I'm coming home, I'm coming home

D Em

I'm coming home..

(ABD)

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Hadirkan 4 Musisi Beda Generasi, Icefest Music Concert Siap Digelar

Hadirkan 4 Musisi Beda Generasi, Icefest Music Concert Siap Digelar

Ifan Seventeen Rangkum Seluruh Kepedihan di Single Terbaru

Ifan Seventeen Rangkum Seluruh Kepedihan di Single Terbaru

Alunan Musik Jazz di Antara Senja dan Pantai Senggigi

Alunan Musik Jazz di Antara Senja dan Pantai Senggigi

Rilis Lagu Akustik, Powerslaves Ingin Tunjukkan Kematangan Dalam Bermusik

Rilis Lagu Akustik, Powerslaves Ingin Tunjukkan Kematangan Dalam Bermusik

Gandeng LAUV, BTS Akan Rilis Versi Remix Make It Right

Gandeng LAUV, BTS Akan Rilis Versi Remix Make It Right

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini