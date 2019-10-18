Capo di fret 2

(Intro) D Em

D Em

When I was lost I felt alone..

G

You gave me light and guide me right

D

through the night to where the wind blows

D Em

Years had passed by, I'm lonely low..

G

There's only one place that I am sure

D

can fix my broken hearted soul..

E G

And it's called home, I'm going home

(Chorus)

D A

I've been away for such a long time

G

I'm on my way,

D

just hope that I'm safe in sound

A

It's in my mind, home sweet home

G

I'm coming home, I'm coming home

(Intro) D Em

D Em

Day by day, oh you see me grow..

G

I fight the pain, stand up again

D

and tried everything to let go..

E G

Just to go home, I wanna go home, home..

(Chorus)

D A

I've been away for such a long time

G

I'm on my way,

D

just hope that I'm safe in sound

A

It's in my mind, home sweet home

G

I'm coming home, I'm coming home

Em G

I'm doing fine (I'm doing fine,)

D

staying in line (staying in line)

A Em

The sun's going down and I'm still high

G Bm

Going up and down the hills

A

with just my ride..

G D G

Oh I'm free and I can't describe..

(Intro) Bm A G D D Em..

D

Ooh.. oooh.. oh oh oooh!!

(Chorus)

D A

I've been away for such a long time

G

I'm on my way,

D

just hope that I'm safe in sound

A

It's in my mind, home sweet home

G

I'm coming home, I'm coming home

D A

I've been away for such a long time

G

I'm on my way,

D

just hope that I'm safe in sound

A

It's in my mind, home sweet home

G

I'm coming home, I'm coming home

D A

I've been away for such a long time

G

I'm on my way,

D

just hope that I'm safe in sound

A

It's in my mind, home sweet home

G Bm A G

I'm coming home, I'm coming home

D Em

I'm coming home..

(ABD)