"Memories"

Here's to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back

Memories bring back you

There's a time that I remember when I did not know no pain

When I believed in forever

And everything would stay the same

Now my heart feel like December

When somebody say your name

'Cause I can't reach out to call you

But I know I will one day

Hey

Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday

Eh eh

Everything will be alright, go on raise a glass and say

Eh

Here's to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back

Memories bring back you

Doo do do doo

Memories bring back

Memories bring back you

There's a time that I remember when I never felt so lost

When I felt that all the hatred was too powerful to stop

Now my heart feel like an ember

And its lighting up the dark

I'll carry these torches for ya

That you know I'll never drop

Yeah

Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday

Eh eh

Everything goin be alright, go on raise a glass and say

Eh

Here's to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back

Memories bring back you

Doo do do doo

Memories bring back

Memories bring back you

Doo do do doo

Memories bring back

Memories bring back you

Yeah yeah yeah

Memories bring back

Memories bring back you

(ABD)