"Memories"
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back
Memories bring back you
There's a time that I remember when I did not know no pain
When I believed in forever
And everything would stay the same
Now my heart feel like December
When somebody say your name
'Cause I can't reach out to call you
But I know I will one day
Hey
Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday
Eh eh
Everything will be alright, go on raise a glass and say
Eh
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back
Memories bring back you
Doo do do doo
Memories bring back
Memories bring back you
There's a time that I remember when I never felt so lost
When I felt that all the hatred was too powerful to stop
Now my heart feel like an ember
And its lighting up the dark
I'll carry these torches for ya
That you know I'll never drop
Yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday
Eh eh
Everything goin be alright, go on raise a glass and say
Eh
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back
Memories bring back you
Doo do do doo
Memories bring back
Memories bring back you
Doo do do doo
Memories bring back
Memories bring back you
Yeah yeah yeah
Memories bring back
Memories bring back you
