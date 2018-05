On this beautiful birthday of yours, I want to remind you that YOU are a gift and a blessing to so many people that you’ve love and helped. You are an inspiration being all the way you are. You deserve all the love and greatness life has to offer. I hope you know how awesome you are as a person, how precious, and truly loved you are. I hope you remember all of that by heart every single day. Today is a very special day for you, while for me everyday is special because I have you in my life. Happy birthday, cinta. I am proud of you everyday, and I love you. . Credits: Photo @momophotography88 Make Up & Hairdo @victoria_makeupatelier Stylist @alvasus Marshanda’s dress @michellealphonsae Erico’s suit @zegnaofficial Erico’s shoes @ferragamo

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ MARSHANDA (@marshanda99) on May 4, 2018 at 7:32pm PDT