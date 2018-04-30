LOS ANGELES - Penghargaan Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 telah selesai digelar. Berbagai serial dan acara talkshow populer berhasil menyabet penghargaan dari perhelatan apresiasi film dan acara TV yang ke-48 tersebut.
Salah satu contohnya, adalah serial Days of Our Lives besutan NBC berhasil muncul sebagai pemenang besar dari kategori Outstading Drama Series. Tak ketinggalan, film ini juga memenangkan penghargaan di kategori penulisan dan juga penyutradaraan terbaik.
Begitu juga beberapa pemain dari acara tersebut, seperti aktor utamanya James Reynolds menyabet peghargaan pemain terbaik. Disusul juga Greg Vaugha yang berhasil mendapatkan penghargaan aktor pendukung terbaik di dalam film yang sama, seperti dilansir dari laman The Wrap, Senin (30/4/2018).
Sedangkan untuk pertama kalinya acara talkshow The Talk milik CBS, memotong rantai kemenangan acara The Ellen DeGeneres Show selama enam tahu terakhir. Dan yang mengejutkan, co-host dari acara The Real keluar menjadi pemenang di kategori host luar biasa.
Bill Hayes dan Susan Seaforth Hayes yang bermain di film Days of Our Lives menerima penghargaan Life Time Awards. Begitu juga pencipta acara TV anak-anak Sid dan Marty Kroff yang mendapatkan peghargaan yang sama.
Nah, bagi Anda yang penasaran siapa saja yang mendapatkan nominasi dan pemenang tiap kategori, berikut ini daftar lengkapnya :
Happy #InternationalDanceDay! Enjoy an exclusive edit of the rehearsal and dance number from the 65th #Emmys, featuring host @nph and celebrating 2013's nominated programs with the work of #choreography nominees @derekhough, @warrencarlyle, @traviswall, @sonyatayeh, Mandy Moore/@nopenother, and @nappytabs. #Emmys70
1. Outstanding Drama Series
Pemenang: Days of Our Lives
Nominasi:
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
2. Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment
Pemenang: The Talk
Nominasi:
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Real
The View
3. Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
Pemenang: Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts, The Real
Nominasi:
Harry Connick Jr, Host, Harry
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Hosts, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler, Hosts, The Talk
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Co-Hosts, The View
4. Outstanding Talk Show/Informative
Pemenang: The Dr. Oz Show
Nominasi:
The Chew
Days of Our Lives
Megyn Kelly Today
Larry King Now
Steve Harvey
5. Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Pemenang : Steve Harvey, Host, Steve Harvey
Nominasi :
Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts, Access Hollywood Live
Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts, Pickler and Ben
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host, The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King, Host, Larry King No
6. Outstanding Morning Program
Pemenang : Good Morning America
Nominasi :
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Today Show
7. Outstanding Game Show
Pemenang : The Price Is Right
Nomiasi :
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
8. Outstanding Game Show Host
Pemenang : Wayne Brady, Host, Let’s Make a Deal
Nominasi :
Steve Harvey, Host, Family Feud
Alex Trebek, Host, Jeopardy!
Pat Sajak, Host, Wheel of Fortune
Chris Harrison, Host, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
9. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Pemenang : James Reynolds, as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives
Nominasi :
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn, General Hospital
John McCook, as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew, General Hospital
10. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Pemenang : Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Nominasi :
Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis, General Hospital
Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux, Days of Our Lives
Maura West, as Ava Jerome, General Hospital
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital
11. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Pemenang : Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady, Days of Our Lives
Nominasi :
Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine, General Hospital
Chandler Massey, as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives
Anthony Montgomery, as Dr. Andre Maddox, General Hospital
Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher, The Young and the Restless
12. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Pemenang : Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland, The Young and the Restless
Nominasi :
Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives
Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell, The Young and the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful
Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis, The Young and the Restless
13. Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Pemenang : Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Nominasi :
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton, Days of Our Lives
Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom, The Young and the Restless
Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux, Days of Our Lives
Hudson West, as Jake Webber, General Hospital
14. Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Pemenang : Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson, General Hospital
Nominasi :
Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome, General Hospital
Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives
15. Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Pemenang : Vernee Watson, sebagai Stella Henry, General Hospital
Nomiasi :
Ryan Ashton, sebagai Zach Sinnett, The Young and the Restless
Robb Derringer, sebagai Scooter Nelson, Days of Our Lives
John Enos, sebagai Roger, Days of Our Lives
Morgan Fairchild, sebagai Anjelica, Days of Our Lives
16. Outstanding Directing Team, Drama Series
Pemenang : Days of Our Lives
Nominasi :
The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
17. Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series
Pemenang : Days of Our Lives
Nominasi :
The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
18. Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
Pemenang : Lili Estefan, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca
Nominasi :
Raul De Molina, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca
Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent, El Gordo y la Flaca
Guillermo Arduino, Anchor, Encuentro
Gabriela Natale, Host, SuperLatina with Gaby Natale
19. Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish
Pemenang : Despierta America
Nomiasi :
Café CNN
Nuestro Mundo
Un Nuevo Dia
20. Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
Pemenang : Destinos
Nominasi :
El Gordo y la Flaca
Lanzate
Showbiz
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale
21. Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
Pemenang : Lili Estefan, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca
Nominasi :
Raul De Molina, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca
Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent, El Gordo y la Flaca
Guillermo Arduino, Anchor, Encuentro
Gabriela Natale, Host, SuperLatina with Gaby Natale
22. Outstanding Culinary Program
Pemenang : A Chef’s Life
Nominasi :
Giada Entertains
Lidia’s Kitchen
Mind of a Chef
Valerie’s Home Cooking
23. Outstanding Culinary Host
Pemenang : Lidia Bastianich, Host, Lidia’s Kitchen
Nominasi :
Vivian Howard, Host, A Chef’s Life
Giada De Laurentiis, Host, Giada Entertains
Guy Fieri, Host, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
Danny Bowien, Host, Mind of A Chef
24. Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Pemenang : Judge Mathis
Nominasi :
Couples Court with the Cutlers
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Justice with Judge Mablean
The People’s Court
25. Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
Pemenang : The Bay The Series
Nominasi :
Eastsiders
Ladies of the Lake
Tainted Dreams
Venice The Series
Zac & Mia
26. Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Pemenang : Entertainment Tonight
Nominasi:
Access Hollywood
DailyMailTV
E! News
Extra
(aln)