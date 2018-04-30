Image

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Daytime Emmy Awards 2018

Nur Chandra Laksana, Jurnalis · Senin 30 April 2018 12:45 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2018 04 30 206 1892827 daftar-lengkap-pemenang-daytime-emmy-awards-2018-Ivn4ihXnN8.jpg Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 (Foto: The Warp)
A A A
0 Komentar

LOS ANGELES - Penghargaan Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 telah selesai digelar. Berbagai serial dan acara talkshow populer berhasil menyabet penghargaan dari perhelatan apresiasi film dan acara TV yang ke-48 tersebut.

Salah satu contohnya, adalah serial Days of Our Lives besutan NBC berhasil muncul sebagai pemenang besar dari kategori Outstading Drama Series. Tak ketinggalan, film ini juga memenangkan penghargaan di kategori penulisan dan juga penyutradaraan terbaik.

BERITA TERKAIT +

Begitu juga beberapa pemain dari acara tersebut, seperti aktor utamanya James Reynolds menyabet peghargaan pemain terbaik. Disusul juga Greg Vaugha yang berhasil mendapatkan penghargaan aktor pendukung terbaik di dalam film yang sama, seperti dilansir dari laman The Wrap, Senin (30/4/2018).

 


Sedangkan untuk pertama kalinya acara talkshow The Talk milik CBS, memotong rantai kemenangan acara The Ellen DeGeneres Show selama enam tahu terakhir. Dan yang mengejutkan, co-host dari acara The Real keluar menjadi pemenang di kategori host luar biasa.

Bill Hayes dan Susan Seaforth Hayes yang bermain di film Days of Our Lives menerima penghargaan Life Time Awards. Begitu juga pencipta acara TV anak-anak Sid dan Marty Kroff yang mendapatkan peghargaan yang sama.

Nah, bagi Anda yang penasaran siapa saja yang mendapatkan nominasi dan pemenang tiap kategori, berikut ini daftar lengkapnya :

 


1. Outstanding Drama Series

Pemenang: Days of Our Lives

Nominasi:

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

2. Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment

Pemenang: The Talk

Nominasi:

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Real

The View

3. Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

Pemenang: Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts, The Real

Nominasi:

Harry Connick Jr, Host, Harry

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Hosts, Live with Kelly and Ryan

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler, Hosts, The Talk

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Co-Hosts, The View

4. Outstanding Talk Show/Informative

Pemenang: The Dr. Oz Show

Nominasi:

The Chew

Days of Our Lives

Megyn Kelly Today

Larry King Now

Steve Harvey

5. Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Pemenang : Steve Harvey, Host, Steve Harvey

Nominasi :

Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts, Access Hollywood Live

Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts, Pickler and Ben

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host, The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King, Host, Larry King No

6. Outstanding Morning Program

Pemenang : Good Morning America

Nominasi :

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Today Show

7. Outstanding Game Show

Pemenang : The Price Is Right

Nomiasi :

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

8. Outstanding Game Show Host

Pemenang : Wayne Brady, Host, Let’s Make a Deal

Nominasi :

Steve Harvey, Host, Family Feud

Alex Trebek, Host, Jeopardy!

Pat Sajak, Host, Wheel of Fortune

Chris Harrison, Host, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

9. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Pemenang : James Reynolds, as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives

Nominasi :

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn, General Hospital

John McCook, as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew, General Hospital

10. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Pemenang : Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Nominasi :

Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis, General Hospital

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux, Days of Our Lives

Maura West, as Ava Jerome, General Hospital

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital

11. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Pemenang : Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady, Days of Our Lives

Nominasi :

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine, General Hospital

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr. Andre Maddox, General Hospital

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher, The Young and the Restless

12. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Pemenang : Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland, The Young and the Restless

Nominasi :

Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell, The Young and the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis, The Young and the Restless

13. Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Pemenang : Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Nominasi :

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton, Days of Our Lives

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom, The Young and the Restless

Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux, Days of Our Lives

Hudson West, as Jake Webber, General Hospital

14. Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Pemenang : Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson, General Hospital

Nominasi :

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome, General Hospital

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives

15. Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Pemenang : Vernee Watson, sebagai Stella Henry, General Hospital

Nomiasi :

Ryan Ashton, sebagai Zach Sinnett, The Young and the Restless

Robb Derringer, sebagai Scooter Nelson, Days of Our Lives

John Enos, sebagai Roger, Days of Our Lives

Morgan Fairchild, sebagai Anjelica, Days of Our Lives

16. Outstanding Directing Team, Drama Series

Pemenang : Days of Our Lives

Nominasi :

The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

17. Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series

Pemenang : Days of Our Lives

Nominasi :

The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

18. Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Pemenang : Lili Estefan, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca

Nominasi :

Raul De Molina, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca

Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent, El Gordo y la Flaca

Guillermo Arduino, Anchor, Encuentro

Gabriela Natale, Host, SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

19. Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish

Pemenang : Despierta America

Nomiasi :

Café CNN

Nuestro Mundo

Un Nuevo Dia

20. Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

Pemenang : Destinos

Nominasi :

El Gordo y la Flaca

Lanzate

Showbiz

SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

 

21. Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Pemenang : Lili Estefan, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca

Nominasi :

Raul De Molina, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca

Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent, El Gordo y la Flaca

Guillermo Arduino, Anchor, Encuentro

Gabriela Natale, Host, SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

22. Outstanding Culinary Program

Pemenang : A Chef’s Life

Nominasi :

Giada Entertains

Lidia’s Kitchen

Mind of a Chef

Valerie’s Home Cooking

23. Outstanding Culinary Host

Pemenang : Lidia Bastianich, Host, Lidia’s Kitchen

Nominasi :

Vivian Howard, Host, A Chef’s Life

Giada De Laurentiis, Host, Giada Entertains

Guy Fieri, Host, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

Danny Bowien, Host, Mind of A Chef

24. Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Pemenang : Judge Mathis

Nominasi :

Couples Court with the Cutlers

Divorce Court

Judge Judy

Justice with Judge Mablean

The People’s Court

25. Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

Pemenang : The Bay The Series

Nominasi :

Eastsiders

Ladies of the Lake

Tainted Dreams

Venice The Series

Zac & Mia

26. Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Pemenang : Entertainment Tonight

Nominasi:

Access Hollywood

DailyMailTV

E! News

Extra

(aln)

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Terkait

Emmy Awards

Berita Lainnya

Kalahkan Star Wars, Avengers: Infinity War Raup Rp3,46 Trilliun

Kalahkan Star Wars, Avengers: Infinity War Raup Rp3,46 Trilliun

Temukan Sutradara, Film Annabelle 3 Siap Tayang Juli 2019

Temukan Sutradara, Film Annabelle 3 Siap Tayang Juli 2019

Wawancara Eksklusif: Sunny Gho Ajak Anak Indonesia Berkarier di Marvel

Wawancara Eksklusif: Sunny Gho Ajak Anak Indonesia Berkarier di Marvel

Pistol yang Dipakai Han Solo di Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Akan Dilelang

Pistol yang Dipakai Han Solo di Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Akan Dilelang

Pengabdi Setan Raih Penghargaan Film Terbaik di Overlook Film Festival Amerika Serikat

Pengabdi Setan Raih Penghargaan Film Terbaik di Overlook Film Festival Amerika Serikat

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini