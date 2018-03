Spring is finally here...!!! #paris #ootd by : @toryburch #photo by : @danielapetrelphotography #maiaestianty #diarymaia #EUtrip2018 #fashion #eiffeltower

A post shared by Maia Estianty (M.E) The Queen (@maiaestiantyreal) on Mar 15, 2018 at 12:52am PDT