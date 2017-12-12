LOS ANGELES – Golden Globes 2018 mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasi mereka pada Senin 11 Desember 2017 waktu setempat. Pagelaran ke-75 Golden Globes akan dihelat pada Minggu, 7 Januari 2018 dengan Seth Meyers sebagai host.
Baca Juga: Jelang Kelahiran Kekasih, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Ungkap Jenis Kelamin Anaknya
Dari kategori TV, Big Little Lies menjadi serial yang paling banyak dinominasikan. Serial yang dibintangi Reese Witherspoon itu memimpin dengan enam nominasi, termasuk di antaranya untuk kategori Best Limited Series or TV Movie.
Sementara di bagian film, The Shape of Water menjadi yang paling banyak dinominasikan dengan muncul di tujuh nominasi. Disusul kemudian oleh Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri dan The Post dengan masing-masing enam nominasi.
Baca Juga: Tayang Awal 2018, Insidious 4 Bakal Kuak Masa Lalu Tokoh Elise Rainier
Sayangnya, pengumuman nominasi Golden Globes 2018 ini menuai kontroversi. Panitia dianggap tak memberikan ruang kepada sineas wanita dengan tak adanya nama-nama sutradara perempuan seperti Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, dan Patty Jenkins.
Berikut adalah daftar lengkap nominasi Golden Globes ke-75:
FILM
Best Picture, Drama
Dunkirk
Call Me By Your Name
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Picture, Comedy or Musical
Lady Bird
Get Out
I, Tonya
The Disaster Artist
The Greatest Showman
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Best Actor, Drama
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress, Drama
Meryl Streep, The Post
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor, Comedy
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Best Actress, Comedy
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Supporting Actress
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Best Screenplay
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Post
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Original Song
“Remember Me,” Coco
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Home,” Ferdinand
“The Star,” The Star
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
TELEVISION
Best TV Series, Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Game of Thrones
The Crown
Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress, Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Best Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Actress, Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Supporting Actor
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
(kem)