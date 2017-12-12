LOS ANGELES – Golden Globes 2018 mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasi mereka pada Senin 11 Desember 2017 waktu setempat. Pagelaran ke-75 Golden Globes akan dihelat pada Minggu, 7 Januari 2018 dengan Seth Meyers sebagai host.

Dari kategori TV, Big Little Lies menjadi serial yang paling banyak dinominasikan. Serial yang dibintangi Reese Witherspoon itu memimpin dengan enam nominasi, termasuk di antaranya untuk kategori Best Limited Series or TV Movie.

Sementara di bagian film, The Shape of Water menjadi yang paling banyak dinominasikan dengan muncul di tujuh nominasi. Disusul kemudian oleh Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri dan The Post dengan masing-masing enam nominasi.

Sayangnya, pengumuman nominasi Golden Globes 2018 ini menuai kontroversi. Panitia dianggap tak memberikan ruang kepada sineas wanita dengan tak adanya nama-nama sutradara perempuan seperti Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, dan Patty Jenkins.

Berikut adalah daftar lengkap nominasi Golden Globes ke-75:

FILM

Best Picture, Drama

Dunkirk

Call Me By Your Name

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Picture, Comedy or Musical

Lady Bird

Get Out

I, Tonya

The Disaster Artist

The Greatest Showman

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Best Actor, Drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress, Drama

Meryl Streep, The Post

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor, Comedy

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Best Actress, Comedy

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Supporting Actress

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Best Screenplay

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water

Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song

“Remember Me,” Coco

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Home,” Ferdinand

“The Star,” The Star

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

TELEVISION

Best TV Series, Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Game of Thrones

The Crown

Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Best Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Supporting Actor

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

