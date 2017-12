Q : What is your most intimate moment with nature? A : I like to sit under a big tree barefoot and exchange force.. living in a concrete jungle made this moment a luxury for me, its so grounding to be able to feel one with nature, that we are all connected, it helps me to find my strength and grow taller and taller to walk my path on earth. Going to the beach is also very intimate for me, standing on the shore feeling the swash dissolving my feet.. energizing them with positivity and let the negativity escape my body as the water roll back.. on and on like a soothing cycle. #sunsetwithtara

