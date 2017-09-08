Share

Park Bo Gum Menang di 12th Seoul International Drama Awards, Ini Daftar Lengkapnya

Siska Permata Sari | Jum'at, 8 September 2017 - 14:46 wib
Park Bo Gum Sabet Penghargaan di 12th Seoul International Drama Awards. (Foto: Allkpop)

Park Bo Gum Sabet Penghargaan di 12th Seoul International Drama Awards. (Foto: Allkpop)

SEOUL - Acara penganugerahan bagi drama-drama internasional, The 12 Seoul International Drama Awards telah berlangsung di Yeongdeungpo-gu Seoul, Korea Selatan, pada Kamis 7 September 2017. Park Bo Gum pun terpilih jadi Best Actor berkat perannya di Moonlight Drawn by Clouds.

Acara tahunan itu diselenggarakan oleh Korean Broadcasters Association dengan tujuan memberikan pengakuan untuk produksi drama terbaik di seluruh dunia.

BACA JUGA: FRIDAY K-POP: Berkah Duet Ha Ji Won & Minhyuk, Hospital Ship Rajai Rating Penayangan

Tahun ini saja, sebanyak 266 produksi drama dari 55 negara diajukan untuk merebut penghargaan bergengsi tersebut.

Acara ini turut dimeriahkan beberapa artis seperti komedian Shin Dong Yup dan aktris Kim Jung Eun yang didapuk sebagai MC. Bukan itu saja, untuk hiburan, dihadirkan pula penyanyi dan grup populer seperti Ailee, Red Velvet, Prepix, dan The Barberrettes.

BACA JUGA: FRIDAY K-POP: Diam-Diam Pergi ke Vancouver, TWICE Syuting Video Klip Comeback

Nah, penasaran kan siapa saja yang memenangi penghargaan The 12 Seoul International Drama Awards tahun ini. Berikut daftar lengkapnya, seperti dilansir dari Allkpop, Jumat (8/9/2017).

Grand Prize

This Is Us (United States)

Top Excellence Award for Short Drama

Redemption Road (Germany)

Excellence Award For Short Drama

Red Teacher (Korea)

Top Excellence Award for Miniseries

Please, Love Me (Belgium)

Excellence Award for Miniseries

Deep Water (Australia)

Top Excellence Award for Long Drama

The Slave Mother (Brazil)

Excellence Award for Long Drama

Brave and Beautiful (Turkey)

Top Excellence Award for Comedy

Fleabag (United Kingdom)

Best Director

Urs Egger - 'Gotthard' (Switzerland)

Best Writer

Rodica Doehnert - 'Das Sacher' (Austria)

Best Actor Award

Kerem Bursin - 'Heart of the City' (Turkey)

Best Actress Award

Aleksandra Nikiforova - 'Anna Detective' (Russia)

Special Jury Award

 'We Are One' (Taiwan)

 'P.O.W – Bandi Yudh Ke' (India)

Asia Star Award

Debbie Goh (Malaysia)

Hyunri (Japan)

Satyadeep Misra (India)

Sukollawat Kanarot (Thailand)

Gabby Concepcion (Philippines)

Top Excellence Award for Hallyu Drama

'Moonlight Drawn By Clouds'

Excellence Award for Hallyu Drama

'W'

'Doctors'

Best Actor for Hallyu Drama

Park Bo Gum -  'Moonlight Drawn By Clouds'

Best Actress for Hallyu Drama

Park Bo Young -  'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon'

Theme Song Award for Hallyu Drama

''I Will Go to You Like the First Snow'' - 'Goblin'

Special Invitation

'Mozart in the Jungle Season 3' (United States)

(FHM)
TAG : K-Pop Moonlight Drawn by Clouds Park Bo Gum Seoul International Drama Awards
Berita Rekomendasi K-POP
BERITA LAINNYA
  • Berita Film
    Park Bo Gum Menang di 12th Seoul International Drama Awards, Ini Daftar Lengkapnya Park Bo Gum Menang di 12th Seoul International Drama Awards, Ini Daftar Lengkapnya
    Park Bo Gum Menang di 12th Seoul International Drama Awards, Ini Daftar Lengkapnya

    Park Bo Gum terpilih jadi Best Actor di Seoul International Drama Awards atas perannya di Moonlight Drawn by Clouds. Ini daftar lengkapnya.

  • Berita Film
    FRIDAY K-POP: Berkah Duet Ha Ji Won & Minhyuk, Hospital Ship Rajai Rating Penayangan FRIDAY K-POP: Berkah Duet Ha Ji Won & Minhyuk, Hospital Ship Rajai Rating Penayangan
    FRIDAY K-POP: Berkah Duet Ha Ji Won & Minhyuk, Hospital Ship Rajai Rating Penayangan

    Hospital Ship menunjukkan diri sebagai drama yang patut dinantikan dengan merajai rating di slot penayangannya.

  • Berita Film
    Penuh Warna, Cek Poster Karakter Terbaru Thor: Ragnarok Penuh Warna, Cek Poster Karakter Terbaru Thor: Ragnarok
    Penuh Warna, Cek Poster Karakter Terbaru Thor: Ragnarok

    Dua bulan lagi, Thor: Ragnarok akan dapat dinikmati di bioskop-bioskop seluruh dunia

  • Berita Film
    Tampilkan Sisi Kelam, Film Five Foot Two Mengupas Siapa Sosok Lady Gaga Sebenarnya Tampilkan Sisi Kelam, Film Five Foot Two Mengupas Siapa Sosok Lady Gaga Sebenarnya
    Tampilkan Sisi Kelam, Film Five Foot Two Mengupas Siapa Sosok Lady Gaga Sebenarnya

    Lady Gaga memberi penggemar gambaran sekilas ke dalam kehidupan kesehariannya dalam film dokumenter Gaga: Five Foot Two.

  • Berita Film
    Nasib Joker Berubah-ubah, Jared Leto Pertanyakan Sikap Warner Bros Nasib Joker Berubah-ubah, Jared Leto Pertanyakan Sikap Warner Bros
    Nasib Joker Berubah-ubah, Jared Leto Pertanyakan Sikap Warner Bros

    Aktor sekaligus musisi Jared Leto merasa sangat bingung dengan rencana Joker milik Warner Bros.

  • Berita Film
    Yuk, Kenalan dengan 5 Pemain Film Aladdin Live-Action Yuk, Kenalan dengan 5 Pemain Film Aladdin Live-Action
    Yuk, Kenalan dengan 5 Pemain Film Aladdin Live-Action

  • Berita Film
    Keren, Balinale 2017 Jadi Ajang Berkumpulnya Komunitas Film Dunia Keren, Balinale 2017 Jadi Ajang Berkumpulnya Komunitas Film Dunia
    Keren, Balinale 2017 Jadi Ajang Berkumpulnya Komunitas Film Dunia

    Balinale International Film Festival akan kembali digelar lagi. Acara festival film terbesar di Bali ini berlangsung 24-30 September 2017.

  • Berita Film
    Makin Seram, James DeMonaco Bocorkan Lanjutan Kisah The Purge Makin Seram, James DeMonaco Bocorkan Lanjutan Kisah The Purge
    Makin Seram, James DeMonaco Bocorkan Lanjutan Kisah The Purge

    Sang sutradara sekaligus creator The Purge, James DeMonaco memberikan sedikit bocoran tentang film keempatnya itu.

  • Berita Film
    Gavin O'Connor Resmi Ditunjuk Jadi Sutradara Suicide Squad 2 Gavin O'Connor Resmi Ditunjuk Jadi Sutradara Suicide Squad 2
    Gavin O'Connor Resmi Ditunjuk Jadi Sutradara Suicide Squad 2

    Warner Bros. kembali mengumumkan nama sutradara baru untuk menangani film sekuel Suicide Squad.

More Stories
Live Streaming
Logo
Latest News
Park Bo Gum Menang di 12th Seoul International Drama Awards, Ini Daftar Lengkapnya Park Bo Gum Menang di 12th Seoul International Drama Awards, Ini Daftar Lengkapnya
FRIDAY K-POP: Berkah Duet Ha Ji Won & Minhyuk, <i>Hospital Ship</i> Rajai Rating Penayangan FRIDAY K-POP: Berkah Duet Ha Ji Won & Minhyuk, Hospital Ship Rajai Rating Penayangan
Penuh Warna, Cek Poster Karakter Terbaru <i>Thor: Ragnarok</i> Penuh Warna, Cek Poster Karakter Terbaru Thor: Ragnarok
Tampilkan Sisi Kelam, Film Five Foot Two Mengupas Siapa Sosok Lady Gaga Sebenarnya Tampilkan Sisi Kelam, Film Five Foot Two Mengupas Siapa Sosok Lady Gaga Sebenarnya
Ruang Anda
SELFIE BARENG CELEB Share foto atau video bersama artis favorit kamu. Upload