Park Bo Gum Menang di 12th Seoul International Drama Awards, Ini Daftar Lengkapnya

SEOUL - Acara penganugerahan bagi drama-drama internasional, The 12 Seoul International Drama Awards telah berlangsung di Yeongdeungpo-gu Seoul, Korea Selatan, pada Kamis 7 September 2017. Park Bo Gum pun terpilih jadi Best Actor berkat perannya di Moonlight Drawn by Clouds.

Acara tahunan itu diselenggarakan oleh Korean Broadcasters Association dengan tujuan memberikan pengakuan untuk produksi drama terbaik di seluruh dunia.

Tahun ini saja, sebanyak 266 produksi drama dari 55 negara diajukan untuk merebut penghargaan bergengsi tersebut.

Acara ini turut dimeriahkan beberapa artis seperti komedian Shin Dong Yup dan aktris Kim Jung Eun yang didapuk sebagai MC. Bukan itu saja, untuk hiburan, dihadirkan pula penyanyi dan grup populer seperti Ailee, Red Velvet, Prepix, dan The Barberrettes.

Nah, penasaran kan siapa saja yang memenangi penghargaan The 12 Seoul International Drama Awards tahun ini. Berikut daftar lengkapnya, seperti dilansir dari Allkpop, Jumat (8/9/2017).

Grand Prize

This Is Us (United States)

Top Excellence Award for Short Drama

Redemption Road (Germany)

Excellence Award For Short Drama

Red Teacher (Korea)

Top Excellence Award for Miniseries

Please, Love Me (Belgium)

Excellence Award for Miniseries

Deep Water (Australia)

Top Excellence Award for Long Drama

The Slave Mother (Brazil)

Excellence Award for Long Drama

Brave and Beautiful (Turkey)

Top Excellence Award for Comedy

Fleabag (United Kingdom)

Best Director

Urs Egger - 'Gotthard' (Switzerland)

Best Writer

Rodica Doehnert - 'Das Sacher' (Austria)

Best Actor Award

Kerem Bursin - 'Heart of the City' (Turkey)

Best Actress Award

Aleksandra Nikiforova - 'Anna Detective' (Russia)

Special Jury Award

'We Are One' (Taiwan)

'P.O.W – Bandi Yudh Ke' (India)

Asia Star Award

Debbie Goh (Malaysia)

Hyunri (Japan)

Satyadeep Misra (India)

Sukollawat Kanarot (Thailand)

Gabby Concepcion (Philippines)

Top Excellence Award for Hallyu Drama

'Moonlight Drawn By Clouds'

Excellence Award for Hallyu Drama

'W'

'Doctors'

Best Actor for Hallyu Drama

Park Bo Gum - 'Moonlight Drawn By Clouds'

Best Actress for Hallyu Drama

Park Bo Young - 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon'

Theme Song Award for Hallyu Drama

''I Will Go to You Like the First Snow'' - 'Goblin'

Special Invitation

'Mozart in the Jungle Season 3' (United States)