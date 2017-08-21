LIRIK LAGU: Ed Sheeran - Bibia Be Ye Ye

JAKARTA – Ed Sheeran kembali menyapa penggemar setelah kesuksesan album “÷” (Divide) yang dirilis pada Januari kemarin. Menyusul kesuksesan single Shape of You dan Castle on the Hill, ia meluncurkan sebuah single baru berjudul Bibia Be Ye Ye namun lagu tersebut tidak ada dalam daftar 12 lagu di album (Divide).

Bibia Be Ye Ye masuk dalam versi Deluxe album tersebut bersamaan dengan beberapa lagu terbaru lainnya seperti Barcelona, Nancy Mulligan dan Save My Self.

Single Bibia Be Ye Ye tersebut diluncurkan sebagai hiburan di musim panas dengan membawa misi budaya. Penyanyi asal Inggris ini mengusung tema asal negara Ghana lantara mendapatkan ide dari sana setelah melakukan perjalanan.

Dalam sebuah wawancara ia mengungkapkan bahwa Bibia Be Ye Ye dikemas karena kesukaannya pada negara tersebut mulai dari budaya, makanan, hingga lingkungan bersosial, seperti yang disajikan dalam video klipnya.

Yuk simak lirik lagu Bibia Be Ye Ye berikut ini.

Bibia be ye ye

I lost my shoes last night

I don't know where I put my keys

I was tired and fell asleep beneath an oak tree

I bet my mother's proud of me from each scar upon my knuckle

And each graze upon my knee, and all I know is

I got a cab and then threw up on his car seat

He kicked me out and then I walked in the rain

I tell myself in every way I won't be doing this again

And tomorrow's a brand new day

Someone told me, always say what's on your mind

And I am only, being honest with you, I I get lonely

And make mistakes from time to time

Se enioma enko ye (if thing's aren't working out)

Bibia Be Ye Ye (everything will be alright)

Bibia Be Ye Ye Ye Ye Ye Ye Ye

Bibia Be Ye Ye

I remember less and less, and mostly things that I regret

In my phone are several texts, from girls I've never met

And in the pocket of my jeans, are only coins and broken dreams

My heart is breaking at the seams

And I'm coming apart now

Now things are looking up, I'll find my shoes right next to the oak tree

And I'll get a bus straight into town

And spend the afternoon looking around for the things that I left on the ground

And say you're with me tomorrow's a brand new day

Someone told me, always say what's on your mind

And I am only, being honest with you, I I get lonely

And make mistakes from time to time

Se enioma enko ye (if thing's aren't going well)

Bibia Be Ye Ye

Wo nooma (Be Ye Ye) (Your problems will be solved)

Wo nooma maaaa ye

Wo nooma (Be Ye Ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye

Wo nooma (Be Ye Ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye

Wo nooma (Be Ye Ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye

Someone told me, always say what's on your mind

And I am only, being honest with you, I I get lonely

And make mistakes from time to time

Se enioma enko ye (if thing's aren't going well)

Bibia Be Ye Ye

Bibia Be Ye Ye Ye Ye Ye Ye Ye

Bibia Be Ye Ye

Wo nooma (Be Ye Ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye

Wo nooma (Be Ye Ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye

Bibia Be Ye Ye Ye Ye Ye Ye Ye

Wo nooma (Be Ye Ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye

Wo nooma (Be Ye Ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye

