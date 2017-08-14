Riverdale dan Wonder Woman Menang Besar di Teen Choice Awards 2017

Wonder Woman. (Foto: Hollywood Reporter)

LOS ANGELES – Gelaran Teen Choice Awards ke-19 akhirnya dihelat pada Minggu 13 Agustus 2017. Bertempat di Los Angeles, California, Amerika, penghargaan diberikan kepada insan-insan terbaik perfilman, pertelevisian, dan musik.

Riverdale menjadi pemenang terbanyak kategori TV. Serial yang dibintangi oleh Camila Mendes dan Lili Reinhart ini membawa pulang tujuh piala dari Teen Choice Awards 2017, termasuk kategori bergengsi Drama TV Show dan Breakout TV Show.

Sementara dari kategori film, Wonder Woman menjadi yang paling sukses. Film yang disutradarai Patty Jenkins ini mengamankan tiga trofi masing-masing untuk Action Movie, Action Movie Actor, dan Action Movie Actress.

Wonder Woman bukan menjadi satu-satunya film superhero yang berjaya di Teen Choice Awards 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 juga meraih sukses setelah dinobatkan sebagai yang terbaik di Sci-Fi Movie, Sci-Fi Movie Actor, dan Sci-Fi Movie Actress.

Berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Teen Choice Awards 2017 seperti dilansir dari Entertainment Weekly, Senin (14/8/2017):

Choice Action Movie

“Wonder Woman”

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”

Choice Action Movie Actress

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Choice Fantasy Movie

“Beauty and the Beast”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson – “Moana”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”

Choice Drama Movie

“Everything, Everything”

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall”

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Emma Watson – “The Circle”

Choice Comedy Movie

“Finding Dory”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Zac Efron – “Baywatch”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory”

Choice Summer Movie

“Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Choice Movie Villain

Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”

Choice MovieShip

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show

“Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actress

Lucy Hale – “Pretty Little Liars”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

“The Vampire Diaries”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Dylan O’Brien – “Teen Wolf”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Kat Graham – “The Vampire Diaries”

Choice Action TV Show

“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actress

Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show

“Fuller House”

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jean-Luc Bilodeau – “Baby Daddy”

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”

Choice Animated TV Show

“Family Guy”

Choice Reality TV Show

“The Voice”

Choice Throwback TV Show

“One Tree Hill”

Choice TV Personality

Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Choice Summer TV Show

“Teen Wolf”

Choice Summer TV Actor

Tyler Posey – “Teen Wolf”

Choice Summer TV Actress

Holland Roden – “Teen Wolf”

Choice TV Villain

Janel Parrish – “Pretty Little Liars”

Choice Breakout TV Show

“Riverdale”

Choice Breakout TV Star

Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice TVShip

#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – “Riverdale”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist

Harry Styles

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Choice Music Group

Fifth Harmony

Choice Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

Choice Latin Artist

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Beyoncé

Choice Rock Artist

Harry Styles

Choice Song: Female Artist

Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Choice Song: Group

Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”

Choice Collaboration

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”

Choice Summer Song

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

Choice Summer Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group

Fifth Harmony

Choice Summer Tour

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star

Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star

Logan Paul

Choice Comedy Web Star

Logan Paul

Choice Music Web Star

Jake Paul

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

NikkieTutorials

Choice Gamer

Ryan Ohmwrecker – ohmwrecker

Choice Twit

Ellen DeGeneres

Choice Instagrammer

Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter

Ariana Grand

Choice YouTuber

Jake Paul

Choice Muser

Baby Ariel

MUSIC

Choice Pop Song

“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

Choice Country Song

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

Choice Latin Song

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist

Chance the Rapper

Choice Next Big Thing

Grace VanderWaal

OTHER

Choice Comedian

The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete

Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete

Simone Biles

Choice Liplock

Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”

Choice Hissy Fit

Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”

Choice Scene Stealer

Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”

Choice Style Icon

Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie

Camila Cabello

Choice Male Hottie

Shawn Mendes

Choice Changemaker

Ariana Grande

Choice Videogame

Overwatch

Choice Dancer

Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model

Kendall Jenner

Choice Fandom

Fifth Harmony

Choice International Artist

BTS