Riverdale dan Wonder Woman Menang Besar di Teen Choice Awards 2017

LOS ANGELES – Gelaran Teen Choice Awards ke-19 akhirnya dihelat pada Minggu 13 Agustus 2017. Bertempat di Los Angeles, California, Amerika, penghargaan diberikan kepada insan-insan terbaik perfilman, pertelevisian, dan musik.
Riverdale menjadi pemenang terbanyak kategori TV. Serial yang dibintangi oleh Camila Mendes dan Lili Reinhart ini membawa pulang tujuh piala dari Teen Choice Awards 2017, termasuk kategori bergengsi Drama TV Show dan Breakout TV Show.
Sementara dari kategori film, Wonder Woman menjadi yang paling sukses. Film yang disutradarai Patty Jenkins ini mengamankan tiga trofi masing-masing untuk Action Movie, Action Movie Actor, dan Action Movie Actress.
Wonder Woman bukan menjadi satu-satunya film superhero yang berjaya di Teen Choice Awards 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 juga meraih sukses setelah dinobatkan sebagai yang terbaik di Sci-Fi Movie, Sci-Fi Movie Actor, dan Sci-Fi Movie Actress.
Berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Teen Choice Awards 2017 seperti dilansir dari Entertainment Weekly, Senin (14/8/2017):
Choice Action Movie
“Wonder Woman”
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Choice Action Movie Actress
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Choice Fantasy Movie
“Beauty and the Beast”
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson – “Moana”
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”
Choice Drama Movie
“Everything, Everything”
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall”
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Emma Watson – “The Circle”
Choice Comedy Movie
“Finding Dory”
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Zac Efron – “Baywatch”
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory”
Choice Summer Movie
“Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Choice Movie Villain
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”
Choice Breakout Movie Star
Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”
Choice MovieShip
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show
“Riverdale”
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”
Choice Drama TV Actress
Lucy Hale – “Pretty Little Liars”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
“The Vampire Diaries”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Dylan O’Brien – “Teen Wolf”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Kat Graham – “The Vampire Diaries”
Choice Action TV Show
“The Flash”
Choice Action TV Actor
Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
Choice Action TV Actress
Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”
Choice Comedy TV Show
“Fuller House”
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jean-Luc Bilodeau – “Baby Daddy”
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”
Choice Animated TV Show
“Family Guy”
Choice Reality TV Show
“The Voice”
Choice Throwback TV Show
“One Tree Hill”
Choice TV Personality
Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
Choice Summer TV Show
“Teen Wolf”
Choice Summer TV Actor
Tyler Posey – “Teen Wolf”
Choice Summer TV Actress
Holland Roden – “Teen Wolf”
Choice TV Villain
Janel Parrish – “Pretty Little Liars”
Choice Breakout TV Show
“Riverdale”
Choice Breakout TV Star
Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”
Choice TVShip
#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – “Riverdale”
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist
Harry Styles
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Choice Music Group
Fifth Harmony
Choice Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
Calvin Harris
Choice Latin Artist
CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Beyoncé
Choice Rock Artist
Harry Styles
Choice Song: Female Artist
Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”
Choice Song: Group
Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”
Choice Collaboration
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”
Choice Summer Song
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
Choice Summer Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group
Fifth Harmony
Choice Summer Tour
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star
Liza Koshy
Choice Male Web Star
Logan Paul
Choice Comedy Web Star
Logan Paul
Choice Music Web Star
Jake Paul
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
NikkieTutorials
Choice Gamer
Ryan Ohmwrecker – ohmwrecker
Choice Twit
Ellen DeGeneres
Choice Instagrammer
Selena Gomez
Choice Snapchatter
Ariana Grand
Choice YouTuber
Jake Paul
Choice Muser
Baby Ariel
MUSIC
Choice Pop Song
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
Choice Country Song
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
Choice Latin Song
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons
Choice Breakout Artist
Chance the Rapper
Choice Next Big Thing
Grace VanderWaal
OTHER
Choice Comedian
The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete
Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete
Simone Biles
Choice Liplock
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”
Choice Hissy Fit
Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”
Choice Scene Stealer
Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”
Choice Style Icon
Harry Styles
Choice Female Hottie
Camila Cabello
Choice Male Hottie
Shawn Mendes
Choice Changemaker
Ariana Grande
Choice Videogame
Overwatch
Choice Dancer
Maddie Ziegler
Choice Model
Kendall Jenner
Choice Fandom
Fifth Harmony
Choice International Artist
BTS
(FHM)