Selain Bali, Ini Pulau Favorit Angie 'Virgin'

My holiday highlights One of best place to visit in Europe Island of Capri Gossip says one of George Clooney fav holiday destinations and the home of Tiberius-Roman Emperor. Cross with ferry or boat from Naples /Amalfi coast or Sorrento One of the most beautiful place I saw so far in earth! Its true! My second best from my no 1 Bali. So happy to able to take my kids there..no glam pics .. only a happy family pics.. Top your experience with private boat hire around the island and visit blue grotto before you explore beautiful Capri and Anacapri Hope you have a nice holiday with your love ones ... cheers #holidayvibes #familyholiday #liburanseru #traveldestinations #bestplaceonearth #serraabbie #eliyasaidan #family

A post shared by Angie Yulia aka angie virgin (@angie_virgin) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:27am PDT