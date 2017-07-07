LIRIK LAGU: Adrian Khalif - Made in Jakarta (feat. Dipha Barus)

JAKARTA - Rentetan musisi EDM semakin menanjak belakangn ini di Indonesia. Seperti DJ dan produser Dipha Barus yang kali ini bekerjsama dengan penyanyi baru Adrian Khalif untuk lagu berjudul Made in Jakarta.
Lagu ini merupakan single perdana bagi Adrian dengan kemasan lirik dari pengalaman manis dan pahit hidup di Jakarta. Yuk simak lirik Made in Jakarta berikut ini.
[Chorus]
Tonight we're gonna party
Dressed to kill and hit the lobby
Tonight we're gonna party
Cause we made it in Jakarta
Three years have been hustlin' crazy
After that, we're lightin' up the city
Yeah, we're gonna hit the lights cause
We made in Jakarta
[Verse 1]
Let's take a walk on these streets
Hold my hands soul search and speak
Of everything's that's happening up in this 'sphre
Life is a struggle
Keep a hold on your dreams
Let the word 'nimosity, power up of your self-esteem
And uuuhhh
Life is like a box of chocolate
Take my hand, pray to God
And spin this roulette
Hoping that the dice we rolled will land in place
After all, Insha Allah we'll get right through it
Let's take it back one day
Blessings on, blessing on, blessing on me
Have a sit, relax, enjoy
Let your mind be free
After all we gon' pop this city
People say, "What's up?"
[Chorus]
Tonight we're gonna party
Dressed to kill and hit the lobby
Tonight we're gonna party
Cause we made it in Jakarta
Three years have been hustlin' crazy
After that, we're lightin' up the city
Yeah, we're gonna hit the lights cause
We made in Jakarta
[Verse 2]
Have you ever seen the city lights from top of the clouds, man?
Listenin' to some of Jodeci's sounds, man
Mix it up with Otis's sounds, fam
Baccardi shot mix with Hennesy vibes, man
Lately, it's been going down crazily
Makin' rhymes and my flows so steadily
In the market hopes my stock rise steeply
So that one day I could take care of my family (Fam)
Haters undermine my passion
Second guess what I do and all my actions
But Imma be brave and be myself
Like Dipha would ain't even talkin' Sprite commercials fam
[Bridge]
(And we) Thank the father for giving us the green
(And we) Thank the mother for being on our team
(And we) Thank the lord for payin' us with champagne