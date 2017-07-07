LIRIK LAGU: Adrian Khalif - Made in Jakarta (feat. Dipha Barus)

Jum'at, 7 Juli 2017
JAKARTA - Rentetan musisi EDM semakin menanjak belakangn ini di Indonesia. Seperti DJ dan produser Dipha Barus yang kali ini bekerjsama dengan penyanyi baru Adrian Khalif untuk lagu berjudul Made in Jakarta.

Lagu ini merupakan single perdana bagi Adrian dengan kemasan lirik dari pengalaman manis dan pahit hidup di Jakarta. Yuk simak lirik Made in Jakarta berikut ini.

[Chorus]

 

Tonight we're gonna party

Dressed to kill and hit the lobby

Tonight we're gonna party

Cause we made it in Jakarta

Three years have been hustlin' crazy

After that, we're lightin' up the city

Yeah, we're gonna hit the lights cause

We made in Jakarta

 

 

[Verse 1]

 

Let's take a walk on these streets

Hold my hands soul search and speak

Of everything's that's happening up in this 'sphre

Life is a struggle

Keep a hold on your dreams

Let the word 'nimosity, power up of your self-esteem

And uuuhhh

Life is like a box of chocolate

Take my hand, pray to God

And spin this roulette

Hoping that the dice we rolled will land in place

After all, Insha Allah we'll get right through it

Let's take it back one day

Blessings on, blessing on, blessing on me

Have a sit, relax, enjoy

Let your mind be free

After all we gon' pop this city

People say, "What's up?"

 

 

[Chorus]

 

Tonight we're gonna party

Dressed to kill and hit the lobby

Tonight we're gonna party

Cause we made it in Jakarta

Three years have been hustlin' crazy

After that, we're lightin' up the city

Yeah, we're gonna hit the lights cause

We made in Jakarta

 

[Verse 2]

 

Have you ever seen the city lights from top of the clouds, man?

Listenin' to some of Jodeci's sounds, man

Mix it up with Otis's sounds, fam

Baccardi shot mix with Hennesy vibes, man

Lately, it's been going down crazily

Makin' rhymes and my flows so steadily

In the market hopes my stock rise steeply

So that one day I could take care of my family (Fam)

Haters undermine my passion

Second guess what I do and all my actions

But Imma be brave and be myself

Like Dipha would ain't even talkin' Sprite commercials fam

 

[Bridge]

 

(And we) Thank the father for giving us the green

(And we) Thank the mother for being on our team

(And we) Thank the lord for payin' us with champagne

 

 

[Outro]

 

We made it in Jakarta

We made it in Jakarta

Look at the lights

Look at the lights (we made it in Jakarta)

Look at the lights

Look at the lights (we made it in Jakarta)

Look at the lights

Look at the lights

Look at the lights

Look at the lights

 

We made it in Jakarta

