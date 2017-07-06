LIRIK LAGU: DJ Khaled feat Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Justin Bieber - I'm The One

JAKARTA - DJ Khaled sukses memuncaki posisi puncak tangga lagu Billboard selama beberapa pekan terakhir lewat dua lagu terbarunya. Salah satu yang berada di urutan atas yaikni I'm The One dalam Hot 100 Billboard Chart ke-2.

Tak sendiri tentunya, ia menggandeng sejumlah penyanyi dan rapper untuk mengemas lagu berirama pop dan hip-hop trap tersebut. Ia menggaet Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo dan Lil Wayne. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.

[DJ Khaled]

We The Best Music

Another One!

DJ Khaled

[Justin Bieber (DJ Khaled)]

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie, no

I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one

Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now. (Let's ride.)

I'm the one, yeah. (Let's ride.)

I'm the one, yeah

Hear, you're sick of all those other imitators

Don't let the only real one intimidate you

See you watchin', don't run outta time now

[Justin Bieber]

I'm the one, yeah, oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one

[Quavo]

Yo, yo. Quavo

I'm the one that hit that same spot. Hit it.

She the one that bring them rain drops, rain drops.

We go back, remember criss-cross and hopscotch, hopscotch?

You the one that hold me down when the block's hot, hot.

I make your dreams come true when you wake up. Dream.

And your look's just the same without no make up, eh.

Had to pull up on your mama, see what you're made of. Mama.

Ain't gotta worry 'bout 'em commas 'cause my cake up, hey

You can run inside my life from that fame bus

'Cause I promise when we step out you'll be famous, yeah

Modern day Bonnie and Clyde what they named us. Why?

'Cause when we pull up—prr prr—all angles

[Justin Bieber (DJ Khaled)]

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie, no

I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one

Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now. (Let's ride.)

I'm the one, yeah. (Let's ride.)

I'm the one, yeah

Hear, you're sick of all those other imitators

Don't let the only real one intimidate you

See you watchin', don't run outta time now

[Justin Bieber]

I'm the one, yeah, oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one

[Chance The Rapper]

Okay, though

She beat her face out with that new Chanel

She like the price, she see the ice, it make her coochie melt

When I met her in the club I asked her who she felt

Then she went and put that booty on that Gucci belt

We don't got no label

She say she want bottles, she ain't got no table

She don't got no bed frame, she don't got no tables

We just watching Netflix, she ain't got no cable. Okay, though.

Plug, plug, plug, I'm the plug for her

She want a nigga that pull her hair and hold the door for her

Baby, that's only me, bitch, it okay with me

Baby, okay, okay though

[Justin Bieber (DJ Khaled)]

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie, no

I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one

Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now. (Let's ride.)

I'm the one, yeah. (Let's ride.)

I'm the one, yeah

Hear, you're sick of all those other imitators

Don't let the only real one intimidate you

See you watchin', don't run outta time now

[Justin Bieber]

I'm the one, yeah, oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one

[Lil Wayne]

Lookin' for the one, well, bitch, you're looking at the one

I'm the best yet and yet my best is yet to come

'Cause I've been lookin' for somebody, not just any-fuckin'-body

Don't make me catch a body, that's for any and everybody

Oh my God! She hit me up all day, get no response

Bitch you blow my high, that's like turning gold to bronze

Roll my eyes

And when she on the molly she a zombie

She think we Clyde and Bonnie but it's more like Whitney Bobby

God forgive me

Tunechi and finessin', I'm a legend

Straight up out The Crescent, fly your bae down for the Essence

For the record I knew Khaled when that boy was spinnin' records

Moolah gang winning record, I'm just flexing on my exes, oh, God

[Justin Bieber (DJ Khaled)]

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie, no

I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one

Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now. (Let's ride.)

I'm the one, yeah. (Let's ride.)

I'm the one, yeah

Hear, you're sick of all those other imitators

Don't let the only real one intimidate you

See you watchin', don't run outta time now

[Justin Bieber]

I'm the one, yeah, oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one

[Justin Bieber (DJ Khaled)]

(Another one)

Don't you know, girl, don't you know, girl

I am the one for you (I'm the one), yeah, I'm the one

Don't you know, girl, don't you know, girl

I am the one for you (I'm the one), yeah, I'm the one

Don't you know, girl, don't you know, girl

I am the one for you (I'm the one), yeah, I'm the one

Don't you know, girl, don't you know, girl

I am the one for you (I'm the one), yeah, I'm the one.