LIRIK LAGU: DJ Khaled feat Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Justin Bieber - I'm The One

JAKARTA - DJ Khaled sukses memuncaki posisi puncak tangga lagu Billboard selama beberapa pekan terakhir lewat dua lagu terbarunya. Salah satu yang berada di urutan atas yaikni I'm The One dalam Hot 100 Billboard Chart ke-2.
Tak sendiri tentunya, ia menggandeng sejumlah penyanyi dan rapper untuk mengemas lagu berirama pop dan hip-hop trap tersebut. Ia menggaet Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo dan Lil Wayne. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.
[DJ Khaled]
We The Best Music
Another One!
DJ Khaled
[Justin Bieber (DJ Khaled)]
Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie, no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now. (Let's ride.)
I'm the one, yeah. (Let's ride.)
I'm the one, yeah
Hear, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
[Justin Bieber]
I'm the one, yeah, oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh
I'm the one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh
I'm the one oh-eh-oh oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
[Quavo]
Yo, yo. Quavo
I'm the one that hit that same spot. Hit it.
She the one that bring them rain drops, rain drops.
We go back, remember criss-cross and hopscotch, hopscotch?
You the one that hold me down when the block's hot, hot.
I make your dreams come true when you wake up. Dream.
And your look's just the same without no make up, eh.
Had to pull up on your mama, see what you're made of. Mama.