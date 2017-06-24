LIRIK LAGU: Shawan Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

JAKARTA - Shawn Mendes kembali menelurkan hits single dari album Iluminate yaitu berjudul There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back. Lagu ini masuk dalam rangkaian daftar lagu konser tur dunianya yang masih berlangsung hingga saat ini.

There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back telah masuk dalam jajaran Billboard Top 100 di urutan ke-19. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.

I wanna follow where she goes

I think about her and she knows it

I wanna let her take control

'Cause every time that she gets close, yeah

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, mmm

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

She says that she's never afraid

Just picture everybody naked

She really doesn't like to wait

Not really into hesitation

Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

'Cause if we lost our minds

And we took it way too far

I know we'd be alright,

Know we would be alright

If you were by my side

And we stumbled in the dark

I know we'd be alright,

I know we would be alright

'Cause if we lost our minds

And we took it way too far

I know we'd be alright,

I know we would be alright

If you were by my side

And we stumbled in the dark

I know we'd be alright,

We would be alright

Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

I feel so free

When you're with me,

Baby



Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back