LIRIK LAGU: Shawan Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

Rima Wahyuningrum | Senin, 26 Juni 2017 - 15:33 wib
Shawn Mendes (Foto: Ppcorn)

Shawn Mendes (Foto: Ppcorn)

JAKARTA - Shawn Mendes kembali menelurkan hits single dari album Iluminate yaitu berjudul There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back. Lagu ini masuk dalam rangkaian daftar lagu konser tur dunianya yang masih berlangsung hingga saat ini.

There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back telah masuk dalam jajaran Billboard Top 100 di urutan ke-19. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.

I wanna follow where she goes

I think about her and she knows it

I wanna let her take control

'Cause every time that she gets close, yeah

 

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, mmm

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah

 

Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

 

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

 

There's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

 

She says that she's never afraid

Just picture everybody naked

She really doesn't like to wait

Not really into hesitation

 

Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah

 

Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

 

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

 

There's nothing holdin' me back

 

'Cause if we lost our minds

And we took it way too far

I know we'd be alright,

Know we would be alright

 

If you were by my side

And we stumbled in the dark

I know we'd be alright,

I know we would be alright

 

'Cause if we lost our minds

And we took it way too far

I know we'd be alright,

I know we would be alright

 

If you were by my side

And we stumbled in the dark

I know we'd be alright,

We would be alright

 

Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

 

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

 

There's nothing holdin' me back

 

I feel so free

When you're with me,

Baby

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

(edh)
TAG : Shawn Mendez Lagu Top40
Berita Rekomendasi Shawn Mendes
BERITA LAINNYA
  • Musik
    Selain Young Lex, Ini 5 Rapper Hebat Indonesia Selain Young Lex, Ini 5 Rapper Hebat Indonesia
    Selain Young Lex, Ini 5 Rapper Hebat Indonesia

    ika melihat sedikit lebih dalam, Indonesia juga punya skena hip-hop yang tengah berkembang

  • Musik
    The Killers Kembali Tampil di Glastonbury Festival Setelah 10 Tahun Absen The Killers Kembali Tampil di Glastonbury Festival Setelah 10 Tahun Absen
    The Killers Kembali Tampil di Glastonbury Festival Setelah 10 Tahun Absen

    Band The Killers tampil begitu apik dalam acara yang dihelat Glastonbury Festival setelah 10 tahun absen di ajang festival musik bergengsi.

  • Musik
    3 Mantan Personel Band yang Mendalami Agama 3 Mantan Personel Band yang Mendalami Agama
    3 Mantan Personel Band yang Mendalami Agama

    Menjadi personel band tidak selamanya bergaya hidup rock n' roll

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU: Shawan Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back LIRIK LAGU: Shawan Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    LIRIK LAGU: Shawan Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

    Shawn Mendes kembali menelurkan hits single dari album Iluminate yaitu berjudul There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

  • Musik
    Kejar Karya, Armada Santai Tanggapi Ketimpangan Popularitas Kejar Karya, Armada Santai Tanggapi Ketimpangan Popularitas
    Kejar Karya, Armada Santai Tanggapi Ketimpangan Popularitas

    Armada merasa popularitas bukanlah hal paling utama yang mereka kejar dalam berkarier sebagai artis

  • Musik
    Armada Ragu Bakal Laku Jika Jual Sensasi Armada Ragu Bakal Laku Jika Jual Sensasi
    Armada Ragu Bakal Laku Jika Jual Sensasi

    Armada mengambil posisi skeptis terhadap cerita-cerita drama yang seringkali menyelimuti para artis

  • Musik
    Punya Nama Besar, 4 Grup Besar K-Pop Ini Sering Bereksperimen Punya Nama Besar, 4 Grup Besar K-Pop Ini Sering Bereksperimen
    Punya Nama Besar, 4 Grup Besar K-Pop Ini Sering Bereksperimen

    Status mereka sebagai grup ultra-populer juga sangat menyita perhatian fans dan memastikan bahwa lagu-lagu mereka didengar

  • Musik
    Lirik Lagu: Ed Sheeran - Galway Girl Lirik Lagu: Ed Sheeran - Galway Girl
    Lirik Lagu: Ed Sheeran - Galway Girl

    Galway Girl menjadi lagu feature ketiga dalam album terbaru Ed Sheeran yang berjudul Divide

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU: WINNER - REALLY REALLY (Romanisasi + Inggris) LIRIK LAGU: WINNER - REALLY REALLY (Romanisasi + Inggris)
    LIRIK LAGU: WINNER - REALLY REALLY (Romanisasi + Inggris)

    Sebagai grup asuhan YG Entertainment, lagu-lagu WINNER sering terkesan berbeda dengan grup-grup lain

More Stories
Live Streaming
Logo
Latest News
Selain Young Lex, Ini 5 Rapper Hebat Indonesia
The Killers Kembali Tampil di Glastonbury Festival Setelah 10 Tahun Absen
3 Mantan Personel Band yang Mendalami Agama
LIRIK LAGU: Shawan Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
Ruang Anda
SELFIE BARENG CELEB Share foto atau video bersama artis favorit kamu. Upload