LIRIK LAGU: Shawan Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

JAKARTA - Shawn Mendes kembali menelurkan hits single dari album Iluminate yaitu berjudul There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back. Lagu ini masuk dalam rangkaian daftar lagu konser tur dunianya yang masih berlangsung hingga saat ini.
There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back telah masuk dalam jajaran Billboard Top 100 di urutan ke-19. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini.
I wanna follow where she goes
I think about her and she knows it
I wanna let her take control
'Cause every time that she gets close, yeah
She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, mmm
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah
Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back
She says that she's never afraid
Just picture everybody naked
She really doesn't like to wait
Not really into hesitation
Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah
Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back
'Cause if we lost our minds
And we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright,
Know we would be alright
If you were by my side
And we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright,
I know we would be alright
'Cause if we lost our minds
And we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright,
I know we would be alright
If you were by my side
And we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright,
We would be alright
Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back
I feel so free
When you're with me,
Baby
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back (edh)