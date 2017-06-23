LIRIK LAGU: WINNER - REALLY REALLY (Romanisasi + Inggris)

SEOUL - Sebagai grup asuhan YG Entertainment, lagu-lagu WINNER sering terkesan berbeda dengan grup-grup lain yang selabel dengannya. Lagu WINNER cenderung lebih ringan dan mudah dinikmati dibandingkan lagu khas label yang bernuansa hip hop.

Ciri khas ini juga berlaku untuk lagu terbaru WINNER, REALLY REALLY. Lagu ini juga jadi lagu pertama mereka tanpa vokalis utama mereka, Nam Tae Hyun, yang harus hengkang seiring masalah mental yang sempat dialaminya. Namun, absennya Tae Hyun tentunya tidak menghambat WINNER untuk tetap mengobati rasa kangen para fans.

Lirik REALLY REALLY ini rupanya cukup romantis, lho. Buat kalian para Inner Circle, dijamin jadi tersipu-sipu sendiri mendengar suara merdu Seunghoon cs ini. Penasaran? Yuk cek lirik REALLY REALLY yang dipopulerkan WINNER berikut ini!

Romanisasi

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

eodiya jibiya an bappeum nawabwa

neone jib apiya neoege

hagopeun mari isseo

igeol eotteoke mareul kkeonaeya

haljin moreugetjiman

isanghan mal anya budam eopshi deureojweo

jigeum nae nune jeil

areumdaun geon neoya lady

neol hyanghan nae mami donimyeon

ama nan billionaire

neol joahae

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

nae mameul mideojweo OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

neol joahae

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

nae mameul badajweo OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

neon na eottae

meotjige gorin

peureopojeu gateun serimeoni

jeonghaeboja hoching

heoni malgo jagi anim dalling

natganjireomne sangsanghaebwado

ginjangdwae piryohae

a lot of alcohol

deongchineun sanmanaedo

ne apeseon jagajine

oh nae mam akkana

cheonnune mikkeureojideushi

Falling in love

nae mameul humchin beominin geon

baro neo

neoye mimo jiltuhae yeoshindo

nae shimjange tteollimeun jindong brrr

chimyeongjeogin maeryeogi nal killin’

sekshihae nal jageukhaneun

Hot chili woo

ohaehaji ma naneun jinja

jinshimeuro chaeweojulge neoye bin jan

jigeum nae nune jeil

areumdaun geon neoya lady

neol hyanghan nae mami donimyeon

ama nan billionaire

neol joahae

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

nae mameul mideojweo OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

neol joahae

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

nae mameul badajweo OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

neon na eottae

hokshirado naega

bulpyeonamyeon let me know

hangeoreum dwiro ga

danji aneun sairo

gidaril su isseo

neodo nareul joahal geo gatda malhaejweo

jigeum dangjang manna

na jinshimeuro nege hal mari isseo

[J/SY] neol joahae

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

nae mameul mideojweo OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

neol joahae

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

nae mameul badajweo OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

neon na eottae

nega joa

REALLY REALLY OH YEAH

neol joahae

Inggris

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

Where are you? Home?

If you’re not busy, come out

I’m in front of your house

Wanna tell you something

Don’t know how to say it but

It’s nothing weird, no pressure

The most beautiful thing in my eyes right now

Is you lady

If my feelings for you were money

I’m a billionaire

I like you

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

Accept my heart OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

I like you

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

Accept my heart OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

What do you think about me?

A cool goal

A ceremony like a propose

Let’s choose our pet names

Honey or baby or darling

It tickles my stomach just thinking about it

I’m nervous

I need alot of alcohol

I may be big

But i grow small in front of you

Do you know how I feel?

At first sight

Falling in love like I’m slipping

The criminal who stole my heart (it’s you)

Youre so beautiful

Even goddesses are jealous of your beauty

My heart trembles like a vibration (brrr)

Your fatal charms are killin me

You’re sexy

Provoking me like hot chili

Don’t misunderstand

I’ll truly fill up your empty glass

The most beautiful thing in my eyes right now

Is you lady

If my feelings for you were money

I’m a billionaire

I like you

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

Accept my heart OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

I like you

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

Accept my heart OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

What do you think about me?

If i made you uncomfortable

Just let me know

I’ll take a step back

Just be a guy you know

I can wait

Tell me you think you like me too

Let’s meet right now

I have something to tell you

I like you

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

Trust me OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

I like you

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

Accept my heart OH WAH

REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY

What do you think about me?

I like you

REALLY REALLY OH YEAH

I like you