LIRIK LAGU: WINNER - REALLY REALLY (Romanisasi + Inggris)

SEOUL - Sebagai grup asuhan YG Entertainment, lagu-lagu WINNER sering terkesan berbeda dengan grup-grup lain yang selabel dengannya. Lagu WINNER cenderung lebih ringan dan mudah dinikmati dibandingkan lagu khas label yang bernuansa hip hop.
Ciri khas ini juga berlaku untuk lagu terbaru WINNER, REALLY REALLY. Lagu ini juga jadi lagu pertama mereka tanpa vokalis utama mereka, Nam Tae Hyun, yang harus hengkang seiring masalah mental yang sempat dialaminya. Namun, absennya Tae Hyun tentunya tidak menghambat WINNER untuk tetap mengobati rasa kangen para fans.
Lirik REALLY REALLY ini rupanya cukup romantis, lho. Buat kalian para Inner Circle, dijamin jadi tersipu-sipu sendiri mendengar suara merdu Seunghoon cs ini. Penasaran? Yuk cek lirik REALLY REALLY yang dipopulerkan WINNER berikut ini!
Romanisasi
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
eodiya jibiya an bappeum nawabwa
neone jib apiya neoege
hagopeun mari isseo
igeol eotteoke mareul kkeonaeya
haljin moreugetjiman
isanghan mal anya budam eopshi deureojweo
jigeum nae nune jeil
areumdaun geon neoya lady
neol hyanghan nae mami donimyeon
ama nan billionaire
neol joahae
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
nae mameul mideojweo OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
neol joahae
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
nae mameul badajweo OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
neon na eottae
meotjige gorin
peureopojeu gateun serimeoni
jeonghaeboja hoching
heoni malgo jagi anim dalling
natganjireomne sangsanghaebwado
ginjangdwae piryohae
a lot of alcohol
deongchineun sanmanaedo
ne apeseon jagajine
oh nae mam akkana
cheonnune mikkeureojideushi
Falling in love
nae mameul humchin beominin geon
baro neo
neoye mimo jiltuhae yeoshindo
nae shimjange tteollimeun jindong brrr
chimyeongjeogin maeryeogi nal killin’
sekshihae nal jageukhaneun
Hot chili woo
ohaehaji ma naneun jinja
jinshimeuro chaeweojulge neoye bin jan
jigeum nae nune jeil
areumdaun geon neoya lady
neol hyanghan nae mami donimyeon
ama nan billionaire
neol joahae
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
nae mameul mideojweo OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
neol joahae
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
nae mameul badajweo OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
neon na eottae
hokshirado naega
bulpyeonamyeon let me know
hangeoreum dwiro ga
danji aneun sairo
gidaril su isseo
neodo nareul joahal geo gatda malhaejweo
jigeum dangjang manna
na jinshimeuro nege hal mari isseo
[J/SY] neol joahae
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
nae mameul mideojweo OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
neol joahae
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
nae mameul badajweo OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
neon na eottae
nega joa
REALLY REALLY OH YEAH
neol joahae
Inggris
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
Where are you? Home?
If you’re not busy, come out
I’m in front of your house
Wanna tell you something
Don’t know how to say it but
It’s nothing weird, no pressure
The most beautiful thing in my eyes right now
Is you lady
If my feelings for you were money
I’m a billionaire
I like you
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
Accept my heart OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
I like you
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
Accept my heart OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
What do you think about me?
A cool goal
A ceremony like a propose
Let’s choose our pet names
Honey or baby or darling
It tickles my stomach just thinking about it
I’m nervous
I need alot of alcohol
I may be big
But i grow small in front of you
Do you know how I feel?
At first sight
Falling in love like I’m slipping
The criminal who stole my heart (it’s you)
Youre so beautiful
Even goddesses are jealous of your beauty
My heart trembles like a vibration (brrr)
Your fatal charms are killin me
You’re sexy
Provoking me like hot chili
Don’t misunderstand
I’ll truly fill up your empty glass
The most beautiful thing in my eyes right now
Is you lady
If my feelings for you were money
I’m a billionaire
I like you
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
Accept my heart OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
I like you
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
Accept my heart OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
What do you think about me?
If i made you uncomfortable
Just let me know
I’ll take a step back
Just be a guy you know
I can wait
Tell me you think you like me too
Let’s meet right now
I have something to tell you
I like you
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
Trust me OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
I like you
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
Accept my heart OH WAH
REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY
What do you think about me?
I like you
REALLY REALLY OH YEAH
I like you
