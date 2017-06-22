LIRIK LAGU : Katy Perry - Swish Swish (feat. Nicky Minaj)

Rima Wahyuningrum | Kamis, 22 Juni 2017 - 14:13 wib
Katy Perry dan Nicky Minaj (Foto: AV Club)

Katy Perry dan Nicky Minaj (Foto: AV Club)

JAKARTA - Katy Perry menggaet rapper Nikcy Minaj untuk single terbarunya yang berjudul Swish Swish dari album kelima Witnes. Lagu tersebut kini sukses bertengger di chart Billboard Top 100 urutan ke- 62.

Baca Juga: LIRIK LAGU : Charlie Puth - Attention

Kemunculan Swish Swish sempat menimbulkan kontroversi karena dianggap sebagai lagu sindiran untuk Taylor Swift. Yuk simak gimana isi lagu Swish Swish berikut ini.

They know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just strut

What the fuck?

[Katy Perry]

A tiger

Don't lose no sleep

Don't need opinions

From a shellfish or a sheep

Don't you come for me

No, not today

You're calculated

I got your number

'Cause you're a joker

And I'm a courtside killer queen

And you will kiss the ring

You best believe

 

So keep calm, honey, I'mma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin' out your mouth

'Cause I stay winning

Lay 'em up like

 

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

 

Your game is tired

You should retire

You're 'bout as cute as

An old coupon expired

And karma's not a liar

She keeps receipts

 

So keep calm, honey, I'mma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin' out your mouth

'Cause I stay winning

Lay 'em up like

 

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

(Let's go)

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

 

They know what is what

But they don't know what is what

Katy Perry

They just know what is what

Young Money

But they don't know what is what

They just know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just strut

Hahaha, yo

What the fuck?

[Nicki Minaj]

Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck

Silly rap beefs just get me more checks

 

My life is a movie, I'm never off set

Me and my a-Migos (no, not Offset)

Swish swish, aww I got them upset

But my shooters'll make 'em dance like dubstep

Swish, swish, aww, my haters is obsesses

 

'Cause I make M's, they get much less

Don't be tryna double back

I already despise you

All that fake love you showin'

Couldn't even disguise you

(Yo, yo)

Ran? When? Nicki gettin' tan

Mirror mirror who's the fairest bitch in all the land?

 

Damn, man, this bitch is a Stan

Muah, muah, the generous queen will kiss a fan

Ass goodbye, I'mma be riding by

I'mma tell my ...Biggz, yeah that's the guy

 

A star's a star, da ha da ha

They never thought the swish god would take it this far

Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby

I only rock with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy

[Katy Perry]

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

And another one and another one

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

And another one and another one

 

They know what is what

Do they know?

But they don't know what is what

They just know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just strut

What the...

(edi)
TAG : Lirik Lagu Katy Perry Swish Swish
Berita Rekomendasi Lirik Lagu
BERITA LAINNYA
  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU : Katy Perry - Swish Swish (feat. Nicky Minaj) LIRIK LAGU : Katy Perry - Swish Swish (feat. Nicky Minaj)
    LIRIK LAGU : Katy Perry - Swish Swish (feat. Nicky Minaj)

    Katy Perry menggaet rapper Nikcy Minaj untuk single terbarunya yang berjudul Swish Swish dari album kelima Witnes.

  • Musik
    LIRIK LAGU: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club LIRIK LAGU: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club
    LIRIK LAGU: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club

    Camila Cabello kembali meluncurkan single terbaru sejak hengkang dari girlgroup Fifth Harmony dengan judul Crying in the Club.

  • Musik
    &#8203;MAMAMOO Bikin Kontroversi dengan Tampilkan Bindi di Video Klip &#8203;MAMAMOO Bikin Kontroversi dengan Tampilkan Bindi di Video Klip
    ​MAMAMOO Bikin Kontroversi dengan Tampilkan Bindi di Video Klip

    Video klip yang memuat bindi (tanda titik di dahi) itu dinilai sebagai tindak cultural appropriation, atau mengklaim budaya orang lain.

  • Musik
    Siap Comeback, Ini Bocoran Konsep Dance Baru ala SNSD Siap Comeback, Ini Bocoran Konsep Dance Baru ala SNSD
    Siap Comeback, Ini Bocoran Konsep Dance Baru ala SNSD

    Demi siap untuk comeback di album terbaru, girlband ternama Korea Selatan yakni SNSD sudah menyiapkan dance terbaru dengan konsep retro.

  • Musik
    Lagu Baru Sheryl Sheinafia Bakal Digarap Produser Musik Amerika Lagu Baru Sheryl Sheinafia Bakal Digarap Produser Musik Amerika
    Lagu Baru Sheryl Sheinafia Bakal Digarap Produser Musik Amerika

    Penyanyi Sheryl Sheinafia berencana untuk ke Amerika pada Juli mendatang.

  • Musik
    &#8203;Fokus Garap Album, Noah Stop Jadwal Manggung Tahun Ini &#8203;Fokus Garap Album, Noah Stop Jadwal Manggung Tahun Ini
    ​Fokus Garap Album, Noah Stop Jadwal Manggung Tahun Ini

    Kegiatan-kegiatan lain akan disisihkan Noah untuk fokus mereka menggarap album kedua pada 2017 ini.

  • Musik
    &#8203;FOTO: Juara K-Pop Star Season 3 Ganti Nama Panggung & Umumkan Single Terbaru &#8203;FOTO: Juara K-Pop Star Season 3 Ganti Nama Panggung & Umumkan Single Terbaru
    ​FOTO: Juara K-Pop Star Season 3 Ganti Nama Panggung & Umumkan Single Terbaru

    Penyanyi solo dan pemenang ajang K-Pop Star season 3 Bernard Park memutuskan mengganti nama panggung menjadi NakJoon

  • Musik
    &#8203;VIDEO: Yeah, SEVENTEEN Sukses Jalankan Tantangan 2X Speed Dance &#8203;VIDEO: Yeah, SEVENTEEN Sukses Jalankan Tantangan 2X Speed Dance
    ​VIDEO: Yeah, SEVENTEEN Sukses Jalankan Tantangan 2X Speed Dance

    Boy grup Korea Selatan SEVENTEEN dengan mulus berhasil menyelesaikan gerakan tari lagu terbaru mereka, Don't Wanna Cry, yang tergolong sulit

  • Musik
    Tunda Dua Konser, John Legend Dikabarkan Sakit Tunda Dua Konser, John Legend Dikabarkan Sakit
    Tunda Dua Konser, John Legend Dikabarkan Sakit

    Meskipun baru saja memulai konsernya, namun kabar buruk menimpa John Legend

More Stories
Live Streaming
Logo
Latest News
LIRIK LAGU : Katy Perry - Swish Swish (feat. Nicky Minaj)
LIRIK LAGU: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club
​MAMAMOO Bikin Kontroversi dengan Tampilkan Bindi di Video Klip
Siap Comeback, Ini Bocoran Konsep Dance Baru ala SNSD
Ruang Anda
SELFIE BARENG CELEB Share foto atau video bersama artis favorit kamu. Upload