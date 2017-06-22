LIRIK LAGU : Katy Perry - Swish Swish (feat. Nicky Minaj)

JAKARTA - Katy Perry menggaet rapper Nikcy Minaj untuk single terbarunya yang berjudul Swish Swish dari album kelima Witnes. Lagu tersebut kini sukses bertengger di chart Billboard Top 100 urutan ke- 62.

Kemunculan Swish Swish sempat menimbulkan kontroversi karena dianggap sebagai lagu sindiran untuk Taylor Swift. Yuk simak gimana isi lagu Swish Swish berikut ini.

They know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just strut

What the fuck?

[Katy Perry]

A tiger

Don't lose no sleep

Don't need opinions

From a shellfish or a sheep

Don't you come for me

No, not today

You're calculated

I got your number

'Cause you're a joker

And I'm a courtside killer queen

And you will kiss the ring

You best believe

So keep calm, honey, I'mma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin' out your mouth

'Cause I stay winning

Lay 'em up like

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

Your game is tired

You should retire

You're 'bout as cute as

An old coupon expired

And karma's not a liar

She keeps receipts

So keep calm, honey, I'mma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin' out your mouth

'Cause I stay winning

Lay 'em up like

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

(Let's go)

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

They know what is what

But they don't know what is what

Katy Perry

They just know what is what

Young Money

But they don't know what is what

They just know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just strut

Hahaha, yo

What the fuck?

[Nicki Minaj]

Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck

Silly rap beefs just get me more checks

My life is a movie, I'm never off set

Me and my a-Migos (no, not Offset)

Swish swish, aww I got them upset

But my shooters'll make 'em dance like dubstep

Swish, swish, aww, my haters is obsesses

'Cause I make M's, they get much less

Don't be tryna double back

I already despise you

All that fake love you showin'

Couldn't even disguise you

(Yo, yo)

Ran? When? Nicki gettin' tan

Mirror mirror who's the fairest bitch in all the land?

Damn, man, this bitch is a Stan

Muah, muah, the generous queen will kiss a fan

Ass goodbye, I'mma be riding by

I'mma tell my ...Biggz, yeah that's the guy

A star's a star, da ha da ha

They never thought the swish god would take it this far

Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby

I only rock with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy

[Katy Perry]

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

And another one and another one

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

And another one and another one

They know what is what

Do they know?

But they don't know what is what

They just know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just strut

What the...