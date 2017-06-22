LIRIK LAGU : Katy Perry - Swish Swish (feat. Nicky Minaj)

JAKARTA - Katy Perry menggaet rapper Nikcy Minaj untuk single terbarunya yang berjudul Swish Swish dari album kelima Witnes. Lagu tersebut kini sukses bertengger di chart Billboard Top 100 urutan ke- 62.
Swish Swish sempat menimbulkan kontroversi karena dianggap sebagai lagu sindiran untuk Taylor Swift. Yuk simak gimana isi lagu Swish Swish berikut ini.
They know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
What the fuck?
[Katy Perry]
A tiger
Don't lose no sleep
Don't need opinions
From a shellfish or a sheep
Don't you come for me
No, not today
You're calculated
I got your number
'Cause you're a joker
And I'm a courtside killer queen
And you will kiss the ring
You best believe
So keep calm, honey, I'mma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' out your mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
Your game is tired
You should retire
You're 'bout as cute as
An old coupon expired
And karma's not a liar
She keeps receipts
So keep calm, honey, I'mma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' out your mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
(Let's go)
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
They know what is what
But they don't know what is what
Katy Perry
They just know what is what
Young Money
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
Hahaha, yo
What the fuck?
[Nicki Minaj]
Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck
Silly rap beefs just get me more checks
My life is a movie, I'm never off set
Me and my a-Migos (no, not Offset)
Swish swish, aww I got them upset
But my shooters'll make 'em dance like dubstep
Swish, swish, aww, my haters is obsesses
'Cause I make M's, they get much less
Don't be tryna double back
I already despise you
All that fake love you showin'
Couldn't even disguise you
(Yo, yo)
Ran? When? Nicki gettin' tan
Mirror mirror who's the fairest bitch in all the land?
Damn, man, this bitch is a Stan
Muah, muah, the generous queen will kiss a fan
Ass goodbye, I'mma be riding by
I'mma tell my ...Biggz, yeah that's the guy
A star's a star, da ha da ha
They never thought the swish god would take it this far
Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby
I only rock with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy
[Katy Perry]
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
And another one and another one
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
And another one and another one
They know what is what
Do they know?
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
What the... (edi)